County reaches $50,000 settlement with former deputy

MIAMI COUNTY — In a settlement reached between a former Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy and the county, the county will pay former K-9 officer Tina Waymire $50,000.

Waymire filed the lawsuit against the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in 2015, claiming that the county violated the Fair Labor Standards Act in failing to pay overtime wages for her work as a K-9 officer.

A settlement was reached in October and announced before a jury trial was to begin in the U.S. District Court in Dayton.

The settlement was signed Thursday by Sheriff Dave Duchak and the Miami County Commissioners. Commissioner John “Bud” O’Brien said the parties involved could not comment on the settlement, as required by the agreement’s terms.

Waymire was fired by then-Sheriff Charles Cox in 2015 after nearly 30 years with the department.

The complaint filed in 2015 by Waymire claimed she was responsible for the care of K-9 Officer Nero seven days a week, 24 hours a day from 2004 to 2014. According to court documents, Waymire claimed that she regularly worked in excess of 40 hours per work week and that the county “knowingly and willfully” failed to pay her overtime wages.

In court documents, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Waymire took care of K-9 Officer Nero before, during and after shifts, but claimed that she received benefits not available to other deputies.

