Ocampo to hang up white coat

TROY — She’s delivered thousands of babies in her lifetime — without changing a single diaper.

But on Dec. 31, Dr. Victoria Ocampo’s career as a longtime obstetrician-gynecologist in Miami County will come to an end when she hangs up her white coat one final time.

Dr. Ocampo, a native of the Philippines, said in her culture, parents support the child’s education and decide what career path each child should follow. For Ocampo — the oldest of 13 children — it was medicine, she said.

She said her father told her being a doctor is “a glamorous job.”

“I’ve never been in a glamorous position — ever,” she said jokingly, pointing to her scrubs and hair.

However, she said it became a career she loves.

“I have no regrets. My career has been mostly good, mostly rewarding. The good days have overshadowed the bad ones, and every day is a new day,” said Ocampo, who graduated from the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center in the Philippines. “If I was younger, I’d do it all over again.”

Following graduation, Dr. Ocampo said she did her residency in New Jersey and followed with an internship in Philadelphia.

She then found Troy when Harold Foss was looking for a partner in his practice. With the seasonal changes and no friends at the time, she wasn’t sure she would acclimate to the area, she said. But she agreed to come for a year or so, and see how things went. That was 1974.

Since then, Dr. Ocampo has been one of Miami County’s leading OB-GYN’s, delivering more than 3,000 babies by the end of 2013, when she stopped keeping track, she said. She delivered her last baby the week of Dec. 4.

Ocampo said following decades of being in practice, she has now seen generations of families in the area.

“I get wedding invitations, graduation invitations. That is wonderful,” she said. “I feel like a grandmother.”

While she said she doesn’t have a most memorable delivery experience, Dr. Ocampo said every birth is a blessing.

“Every birth is different, they are all incredible,” she said. “I’ve done this for a long time and every time I do an ultrasound, you see something different.”

What else will be different, she said, is her ability to sleep. She said with her specialty, you are up most of the night. She said when she was young, she was fine, she could go to the hospital, go home and take a catnap and be okay for the day. Now, she said she could definitely use some more sleep.

Other than that, she said she has no particular plans for the future.

“For the next six months, I’m just going to take each day as it comes,” said Dr. Ocampo, who said she is considering becoming a locum tenens, or a medical practitioner who temporarily takes the place of another when needed.

She also plans to spend more time with family — especially her mother.

Dr. Ocampo said she wants to acknowledge those who have shared her journey, including her colleagues at Upper Valley Community Center, with which she is affiliated.

“Thank you to the community for supporting me, thanks to my colleagues,” Dr. Ocampo said.

She said she will miss her staff and her colleagues. Most of all, she will miss her patients, some of whom she has had nearly her entire career.

“I might miss the work a little bit, but not too much,” Dr. Ocampo said, laughing. “I think I’ve put in my share of work.”

Melody Vallieu | AIM Media Midwest Dr. Victoria Ocampo, left, stands with her office employees, Kathy Greene, Vicky Ocampo and Virgie Ocampo. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/12/web1_Ocampo.jpg Melody Vallieu | AIM Media Midwest Dr. Victoria Ocampo, left, stands with her office employees, Kathy Greene, Vicky Ocampo and Virgie Ocampo.

Longtime OB-GYN to retire at year’s end

By Melody Vallieu mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com

