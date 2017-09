Aliya Weer and Caleb Brooks were chosen as homecoming royalty Friday night during ceremonies for Covington High School.

Aliya Weer and Caleb Brooks were chosen as homecoming royalty Friday night during ceremonies for Covington High School. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/09/web1_homecoming-royalty.jpg Aliya Weer and Caleb Brooks were chosen as homecoming royalty Friday night during ceremonies for Covington High School.