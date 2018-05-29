Boys state track and field preview

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

Versailles senior Joe Spitzer is expected to go out with a bang in his final two high school races on Saturday at the Division II state track and field meet.

Spitzer has the fastest time in the 3,200 9:21.15; and second fastest time in the 1,600, 4:19.64.

Josh Steinbrunner will compete in three events for the Tigers as his amazing career comes to an end.

Steinbrunner has the fifth fastest time in the 110 hurdles, 14.64; ninth fastest time in the 300 hurdles, 39.54; and tied for the sixth best jump in the high jump, 6-4.

Three other Versailles seniors will be competing in the field events, while Miami East sophomore Blaine Brokschmidt joins Versailles’ Luke Shellhaas as being slotted for a high finish in the pole vault.

Brokschmidt has the second best jump, 15-0; and Shellhaas has the third best jump, 14-8.

Versailles’ AJ Ahrens has the ninth best put in the shot put, 52-1 1-2; while long jumper Kyle Jones has the 14th best jump of 21-4 1-2.

The field events people will all compete on Friday.

Running event prelims are Friday and finals ate Saturday. The top two from each heat and next five fastest times will advance to Saturday’s finals.

D-III

Jett Murphy, a senior, will be looking to soar to the top of the podium in Division three competition.

The two time state placer from Covington is tied for the best qualifying jump of 14-8 with Brock Shellhaas of Ansonia.

Covington senior Cade Harshbarger is looking for two trips to the podium in Division III competition.

Harshbarger has the second best time in the 300 hurdles, 39.25; and the 10th best time in the 110 hurdles, 15.11.

The Covington 800 relay (Alex Shaffer, Gray Harshbarger, Nathan Lyle, Tyler Freeman) has the 10th fastest time, 1:31.23; while the 1,600 relay (Gray Harshbarger, Andrew Cates, Freeman, Lyle) have the 12th fastest time, 3:26.67.

For Newton, Cameron Stine and Dawson Hildebrand are making their state debuts.

Stine, a sophomore, is tied for 10th best jump in the high jump, 6-2; and has the 18th fastest time in the 110 hurdles, 15.82.

Dawson, a freshman, has the eighth best put of 50-8 3-4.

For Houston, the 3,200 relay (Tristin Freistuhler, Parker Cox, Blake Jacobs, Ethan Knouff) have the 13th fastest time in the 3,200 relay, 8:14.78.

Knouff has the fifth fastest time in the 800, 1:56.65; while Freistuhler has the 16th fastest time in the 1,600, 4:32.44.

The field events people will all compete on Friday.

Running event prelims are Friday and finals ate Saturday. The top two from each heat and next five fastest times will advance to Saturday’s finals.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.

Rob Kiser/Call Photo Versailles’ Joe Spitzer will be looking to finish high on the podium at the boys D-II state track meet Saturday. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_joe4-2.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Versailles’ Joe Spitzer will be looking to finish high on the podium at the boys D-II state track meet Saturday. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Houston’s Tristan Freistuhler is ready to compete at the D-III state track and field meet. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_tristan2-3.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Houston’s Tristan Freistuhler is ready to compete at the D-III state track and field meet. Mike Ullery/Call Photo Newton’s Cameron Stine will be competing in two events at the D-III state track and field meet. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/05/web1_cameron-1.jpeg Mike Ullery/Call Photo Newton’s Cameron Stine will be competing in two events at the D-III state track and field meet.