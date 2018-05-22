Posted on by

Miami Shores rallies to defeat Echo Hills in annual challenge match

Miami Shores rallied on Sunday to defeat Echo Hills 12.5 to 5.5 in the Echo Hills-Miami Shores Challenge match.

Echo Hills had gone into Sunday with a 3.5 to 2.5 lead, but Miami Shores won 10 of 12 singles matches.

Winning for Miami Shores were Rick Szabo 5-and-4 over Ray Putnam; Jeff Poettinger 5-and-4 over Bryan Smith; Tom Stickrod 1-up over Mike Lavey; Gary Weaver 5-and-4 over Mike Emerick; Roger Luring over Marty Jackson 3-and-2; Tom Mercer 4-and-3 over Dave Barnhart; Ray Stuchel 3-and-1 over Ron Pearson Jr.; Jason Thompson 1-up over Jeff Jennings; Jim Howard 1-up over Doug Harter; and Derek Tubbs 1-up over Ryan Pearson.

Winning for Echo Hills were Brian Robbins 3-and-1 over Alex Garman; and Justin Weber 1-up over Ryan Groff.

On Saturday, Echo Hills won the final three matches to take a 3.5-2.5 lead.

Winning for Echo Hills were Ron Pearson Jr. and Jennings over Howard and Thompson; Weber and Ryan Pearson over Stuchel and Tubbs; and Robbins and Harter over Garman and Groff.

Putnam and Smith tied Luring and Szabo.

Winning for Miami Shores were Weaver and Mercer and Jackson and Barnhart; and Stickrod and Poettinger over Emerick and Lavey.

Rob Kiser/Call Photo Echo Hills’ Ryan Pearson watches his birdie putt on the second hole Saturday at Echo Hills.
Rob Kiser/Call Photo Miami Shores’ Gary Weaver watches his birdie putt on the third hole Saturday at Echo Hills.
Rob Kiser/Call Photo Miami Shores’ Ryan Groff watches his approach shot on the second hole at Echo Hills Saturday.
Rob Kiser/Call Photo Echo Hills’ Ray Putnam chips onto the third green Saturday at Echo Hills.
