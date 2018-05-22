Ana Adams ready for regional run in 3,200-meter run

By Rob Kiser

Ana Adams knows one thing.

From a competitive standpoint she has been through the toughest seasons she is going to have in cross country and track.

And she will finish it Friday night at the Division I regional track and field meet at Wayne High School.

The Piqua sophomore, who transferred from Sidney after her freshman season, was required to miss the first half of the season in both cross country and track.

And Adams said the training is easy — the not competing is a different story.

“It is difficult when your teammates are out there competing and you can’t be out there,” Adams said. “You want to be out there competing too.”

But, it never affected the way Adams approached her teammates.

“To train from January to April and not be able to run a race, that’s tough,” Piqua distance coach Steve Frazier said. “Definitely, she is ready to take off and get better and better.

”To go through what she has gone through this year is tough. And the whole time, she was working with teammates and helping them. They have a lot of respect for her. That’s why you see a couple of them out here today helping her train (for regionals). Paying it back.”

Adams, who ran a 12:36.47 at district — knows she will need to be much faster Friday.

“My goal is to run a sub-12,” she said. “Mainly, it would take maintaining that same pace in the second mile. Kate Pence from Troy (is someone she can pace herself with). She finished third at the regional. It helps having her in the race.

“I was down there last year,” she said. “I know what to expect. It is a fast race. I know what I have to do.”

And it won’t surprise Frazier is she does.

“She is capable of running a sub 12,” Frazier said. “She is capable of busting one out. “It is just a matter of doing it. It won’t surprise me at all if she does. She doesn’t have the race experience (sitting out half the season). She has only run in four or five races this spring.

“She’s been there before. She knows it is all out from the gun. She is ready.Now, that she has qualified for regionals, she is in a better place than she was before (qualifying).”

And thinking about the next two years coaching Adams brings a smile to Frazier’s face.

“It is like when Andy (Mayse) was a freshman,” Frazier said. “It is exciting. You get to watch her over the next two years and see her grow into one of the top runners in the state.”

After putting a tough season behind her.

