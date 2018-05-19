Piqua D-III boys district track

By Rob Kiser

The Covington boys finished second as team in the Piqua D-III district track and field meet Saturday.

And it is fair to say Cade Harshbarger had another strong showing to lead the team.

Harshbarger swept the 110 and 300 hurdles in 15.30 and 39.85, respectively and was on the winning 1,600-meter relay team, with Gray Harshbarger, Tyler Freeman and Nathan Lyle.

“I am going to the regionals with two wins in the hurdles, so it feels pretty good,” Harshbarger said. “And we won the 1,600 relay.”

In the 110 hurdles, Jared Meyer of Fort Loramie and Hargshbarger both hit the last hurdle — but, it didn’t slow Harshbarger down.

“Everyone told me, he (Jared Meyer) hit (and stumbled) over the last hurdle,” Harshbarger said. “But, I hit it too. I just hit it in a way where I was able to keep going.”

Harshbarger won the 300 hurdles race by over two seconds.

“I couldn’t tell you,” Harshbarger said with a grin. “I couldn’t see anybody.”

Covington had a number of regional qualifiers.

The 400 relay (Alex Shaffer, Ethan Herron, Duncan Cooper, Freeman) won in 45.38 and the 800 relay (Shaffer, Gray Harshbarger, Lyle, Cooper) finished second in 1:34.76.

Lyle finished third in the 400, 51.77; and Freeman was fourth in the 200, 23.52 and Tyler Fraley was fourth in the high jump, 5-10.

Newton winners

Cameron Stine and Dawson Hildebrand both picked up wins for Newton Saturday.

Stine won the high jump, 6-2 and finished third in the 110 hurdles, 16.2 and 300 hurdles, 41.94.

Hildebrand, a freshman, won the shot put, 47-4 1-4 and Ethan Cook took fourth in the 100, 11.69.

Houston winner

Ethan Knouff led Houston, winning the 800 in 1:59.61.

Tristan Freistuhler was second in the 1,600, 4:38.96 and the 1,600 relay (Blake Jacobs, Parker Cox, Knouff, Francis) finished third in 3:37.98.

Russia qualifiers

For Russia, Michael Ditmer was second in the 400, 51.50.

Michael York was third in the shot put, 46-5 3-4; Zach Bell was fourth in the 1,600, 4:47.16; and Lee Magoto was fourth in the 400, 52.32.