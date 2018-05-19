Piqua D-III Girls Track

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

An injury that occurred at a dual meet with Versailles last month, should have ended the pole vaulting career of Russia senior Emily Bohman.

Or, so the doctor told her.

“The doctor told me I could never pole vault again, so vaulting today and making it to regional was a big relief,” Bohsman said after finishing second with height of 10-2 at the Piqua D-III district track and field meet to advance to regionals next week. “When he told me, it was like this can’t be this is my senior.”

Not to mention Bohman, who has a bruise on her scapula, finished third at the state meet a year ago.

”It is the first time I have vaulted since the injury,” she said. “It is just very rewarding after being told I would never vault again.”

Not that anything came easy.

She missed her first attempt of the day at 8-6 — then missed her first attempt at 9-6.

But, she cleared the bar at 9-10 on her first attempt, before checking out to go run the 800 relay.

”When I first started today, I wasn’t using my right side at all,” Bohman said. “The 4×2 (relay) really helped me. Right before that, I made a height on my first attempt and that relaxed me. 10-2 looks pretty good after being told I would never vault again. I was really nervous at first, but it is like riding a bike.”

And at the end of the day, Bohman feels like she has another week to improve.

“Coach told me we just need one height for closure,” she said. “After I finished, he said 10-2 is a lot more than closure. Hopefully, the pole vault isn’t until next Friday and that will give me some time to recover.”

Freshman ‘Four

Lehmna freshman Lindsey Magoteaux had expectations for her freshman season in track.

But, she made have exceeded those Saturday, advancing to regionals in four events.

“I am a freshman, so I am pretty happy (to make it in four events),” Magoteaux said.

She started with a in in the 100, edging teammate Alanna O’Leary, who also advanced in four events.

Magoteaux won in 12.85 and O’Leary was second in 12.93.

“I had never beaten Alanna in the 100,” Magoteaux said. “I just leaned, I wasn’t sure (who won). We push each other and make each other better. We help each other a lot.”

The 400 relay (Lauren McFarland, Rylie McIver, Olivia Monnin, Magoteaux) finished third in 51.71; while the 800 relay (Magoteaux, McIver, Monnin, O’Leary) finished third in 1:50.05.

Magoteaux added a fourth-place finish in the long jump, 15-6 1-4 — an event she had never done in junior high.

”The 4×200 was a little scary,” Magoteaux said. “We got stuck in the slow heat, so we just went out and ran our fastest.The long jump was a surprise. I never expected to make it out in that.”

Senior Shines

O’Leary added a third-place finish in the 400, 58.87 and won the 200, 25.98.

“It feels really good,” O’Leary said. “My 200 has kind of been back and forth. After running my season’s PR in the 400, I was able to run my fastest time in the 200 by a tenth of a second. So, I was really happy with that.”

As a senior, she has an appreciation for what Magoteaux is going through as a freshman.

“We were able to go 1-2 in the 100,” she said. “It is working out really well because Lindsey (Magoteaux) is just coming in and I am on my way out. So, I can help her with the things I know. There is more of team concept this year, because we have the relay teams. We are really just focused more on times than place and our coaches have encouraged us with that.”

McIveralso advanced in the 300 hurdles, finishing second in 48.81.

Lowering Her Record

Covington’s Rayna Horner knew exactly what she had to do in the 400 to get a meet record — she already owned it from a year ago.

And she did exactly that, winning in 56.93 — her first time under 57 seconds in the race, a meet and school record.

“Definitely, I wanted to beat my record from last year,” Horner said. “I wanted to get down in the 56s and I was able to do that. You know it didn’t really hit me until later. It was about five minutes later I was walking and I thought, I just broke 57. It didn’t really register with me when I looked up at the scoreboard.”

Horner added a fourth-place finish in the 200, 26.45 and teamed with Paige Boehringer, Morgan Lowe and Breanna Kimmel to win the 1,600 relay in 4:02.69.

“Breanna (Kimmel) had a couple races earier and I had the 400 and we had the 4×4,” Horner said. “We wanted to finish 1-2 (in the 200), but that didn’t happen. But, it was just about moving on to the regional.”

Kimmel advanced in four events.

She took third in the 100, 12.94 and 200, 26.43 and teamed with Maci White, Tori Lyle and Morgan Lowe to finish second in the 400 relay, 50.96.

Covington had a number of regional qualifiers on the way to a third-place finish in the team standings.

Boehringer finished second in the 800, 2:25.99; while Lauren Christian followed her win in the shot put with a third-place finish in the discus, 107-8.

Morgan Kimmel was fourth in the 100 hurdles, 17.52; and the 800 relay (White, Lyle, Lowe, Shae Robinson) was fourth in 1:52.18.

More Qualifiers

Bradford’s Karmen Knepp finished second in the 3,200 in 12:09.03 to advance.

Russia’s Becca Seger advanced, finishing third in the 800, 2:26.39 and 1,600, 5:23.83.

Houston’s Shelby Ayers finished second in the discus, 111-0 to advance and Hollie Voisard finished fourth in the 800, 2:28.17 to advance.