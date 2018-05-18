Piqua’s Ana Adams earns D-I regional berth in the 3,200

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

Piqua sophomore Ana Adams will admit it has not been the easiest of years.

After transferring from Sidney, Adams was required to sit out the first half of the season in cross country and track.

But, all is well that ends well and Adams is heading back to the D-I regional meet next Friday at Wayne High School after finishing fourth in the 3,200 at the Piqua D-I district meet Friday.

“It was tougher mentally than physically,” Adams said. “But, I am in a better place mentally now.”

Adams had a positive feeling going into the race.

“I felt like I had a good chance,” she said after being clocked in 12:36.47. “It was definitely the best race I have run this year.”

Adams ran fourth the entire race, occasionally glancing back to see if anyone was close to her.

“I went to regionals last year, so it is good to be going back,” she said. “Sub-12 (minutes) is definitely a goal at regionals. I feel everything is positive right now.”

Piqua D-III

The Piqua Division III district track meet will be held today at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

Field events (boys shot put, high jump; girls pole vault, long jump, discus) will begin at 10 a.m.

Running events will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The 400, 800 and 1,600 relays will be run in heats and the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 will also be ran.

Qualifiers for today’s finals included

BOYS

110 Hurdles: Cade Harshbarger, Covington; Jason Siefring, Russia; Cade Schmeizler, Covington.

100: Ethan Cook, Newton; Tyler Freeman, Covington.

400: Nathan Lyle, Covington; Gray Harshbarger, Covington; Michael Ditmer, Russia; Lee Magoto, Russia.

300 Hurdles: Cade Harshbarger, Covington; Cameron Stine, Newton; Cade Schmelzer, Covington.

200: Ethan Cook, Newton; Tyler Freeman, Covington; Michael Ditmer, Russia.

Piqua D-II

The Piqua Division II district track meet will be held today at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

Field events (boys shot put, high jump; girls pole vault, long jump, discus) will begin at 1 p.m.

Running events will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Along with the girls 1,600 and boys and girls 800 and 3,200, qualifiers for finals of other events from Versailles include:

BOYS

110 Hurdles: Josh Steinbrunner.

1,600: Joe Spitzer, Brooks Blakeley.

400: Cole Condon.

300 Hurdles: Josh Steinbrunner.

The 1,600 relay also qualified for the finals.

GIRLS

100 hurdles: Dana Rose, Jaden Prenger.

100: Ava Moran, Lucky Prakel.

400: Liz Watren.

300 Hurdles: Dana Rose, Ellen Peters.

200: Ava Moran.

In addition, the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays all advanced to the finals.

Graham D-II

The Graham Division II district track meet will be held today at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

Field events (boys shot put, high jump; girls pole vault, long jump, discus) will begin at 3 p.m.

Running events will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Along with the 3,200, qualifiers for finals of other events from Miami East include:

BOYS

110 Hurdles: Aaron Lawrence.

1.600: Gavin Horne, Jonah Brautigam.

800: Eric Austerman.

200: Dalton Taynor.

Miami East also advanced to the finals in the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays.

GIRLS

100: Delaney Bourelle.

1,600: Lindsey Yingst.

300 Hurdles: Kaitlyn Mack.

800: Lindsey Yingst, Paige Blauvelt.

Miami East also advanced to the finals in the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays.

Baseball

The Versailles baseball team lost 1-0 to Middletown Madison in a D-III district final Friday.

Russia’s D-IV district final with Deer Park was postponed until noon today at Carlisle.

Softball

Bradford and Newton play in D-IV district finals at 1 p.m. today.

Bradford plays Cincinnati Christian at Mason High School, while Newton plays Fayetteville Perry at Lefferson Park in Middletown.

Tennis

Lehman Catholic’s season came to an end in the Mason D-II district tournament Thursday.

In singles, Griffin West won his first match over Max Yuan of Seven Hills by walkover before losing 6-1, 6-1 to Niyanyh Reddy of Miami Valley.

In doubles, Sam Ritze and Danny Lins lost 6-0, 6-0 to Maanas Pisati and Mack Ellis of Cincinnati Indian Hill.