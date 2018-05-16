Echo Hills-Miami Shores Challenge this weekend; Isenhouer low gross with 47

Staff Reports

The Echo Hills-Miami Shores Challenge Cup will be played this weekend.

The format will be 4-ball play at Echo Hills Saturday and singles play Sunday at Miami Shores.

There will be six points on the line Saturday and 12 points on the line Sunday.

Miami Shores needs nine points to retain the cup, while Echo Hills will need nine and a half points to win the cup.

For the third straight week, Kathie Isenhouer took low gross honors in the Tuesday Ladies League at Echo Hills.

Isenhouer was low gross with 47, while Cindy Pearson was second with 49.

Karen Nickol was low net with 32 and Kathie Molesky was second with 34.

Delma Grissom was low putts with 15, while Clara Sowry, Linnea Thomas and Judy Hornbeck tied for second with 17.