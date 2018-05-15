Christian wins D-III district shot put title

By Rob Kiser

This spring’s weather has been a little bit of everything.

So, why not have some more weather at the Division III district meet Tuesday at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

While field events were scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and running events at 5:30 p.m., it was 6:30 p.m. before events got started due to storms in the areal.

“The weather delay was kind of crazy,” Covington junior shot putter Lauren Christian said. “I don’t think we have had one of those this year. But, it is Ohio. You should expect it.”

Once the competition got started, Christian remained the head of the class.

She cruised to the district title in the shot put, with a distance of 42-4 1-4 on her second put.

That was my first time up over 42-feet since the third week of the season,” Christian said. “That was good to see. I wanted to get the meet record (42-5 3-4). I was only an inch short. Hopefully, I can get over 43 next week. I have been trying to break that for awhile now.”

Houston had two shot putters advance to next week’s regional.

Mackenzie Wenrick finished third with a put of 33-7 1-4; while Shelby Ayers finished fourth with a put of 33-5.

Two 3,200 relay teams advanced on to next week’s regional.

Russia (Fiessinger, Meyer, York, Seger) was second in 10:02.06; while Covington (Plessinger, Dysinger, Alexander, Boehringer) was fourth in 10:24.74.

A number of sprinters had good days in qualifying for the finals. Because of the weather delay, relays and the 800 will be run in heats at Saturday’s finals.

Covington’s Breanna Kimmel had the fast time in both the 100 and 200, while teammate Rayna Horner had the fast time in the 400 and second fastest time in the 200. And Lehman senior Alanna O’Leary advanced to the finals in the 100, 200 and 400.

The qualifiers for Saturday;s finals included:

100 Hurdles: Lauren McFarland (Lehman Catholic), 17.84; Morgan Kimmel (Covington), 18.03.

100: Breanna Kimmel (Covington), 12.77; Alanna O’Leary (Lehman Catholic), 12.86; Lindsey Magoteaux (Lehman Catholic), 12.94; Morgan Lowe (Covington), 13.31.

400: Rayna Horner (Covington), 58.45; Alanna O’Leary (Lehman Catholic), 61.29; Mercedes Smith (Bradford), 63.95.

300 Hurdles: Rylie McIver (Lehman Catholic), 49.09; Lauren McFarlan (Lehman Catholic), 51.05; Morgan Kimmel (Covington), 52.41

200: Breanna Kimmel (Covington), 26.21; Rayna Horner (Covington), 26.23; Alanna O’Leary (Lehman Catholic), 26.43; Rylie McIver (Lehman Catholic), 27.17.