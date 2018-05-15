Stammen wins D-III discus; Murphy second in pole vault; Smith third in long jump; Houston second in 3,200 relay

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

David Stammen was already a winner before the Division III district competition ever began Tuesday night at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

Stammen, who has now been cancer free for two years, began the journey for a second straight trip to the state meet by winning the district competition with a throw of 148-4.

“I do (feel different expectations this year),” Stammen said. “My throws have been better than they were last year.”

And Stammen continues to close on a goal.

” My coaches want me to get to 150-feet,” he said. “I have had several throws really close. Hopefully, I will get there next week at regionals. My goal was to win. I was very happy with the way I threw tonight.”

Two other throwers earned regional berths Tuesday.

Jacob McQuinn of Bradford was second with a throw of 143-6, while Newton freshman Dawson Hildebrand was fourth with a distance of 139-6.

Friendly Rivalry

Covington pole vaulter Jett Murphy hooked up with in a battle with good friend and Ansonia pole vaulter Brock Shellhaas Tuesday.

Both vaulters cleared 13-10 with no misses.

At 14-6, both vaulters missed on all three attempts. In the jumpoff for first, Shellhaas cleared 14-6.

“It is a lot of fun competing against him (Brock Shellhaas),” Murphy said. “I don’t know what happened (at 14-6). I have made that height before. I wasn’t concerned about winning. I just wanted to be in the top four.”

Murphy has had am amazing season, given he had ACL surgery in December.

“My last ACL took a lot longer than this to come back from,” Murphy said. “I am surprised how fast I have been able to come back.”

Fast Learner

About a month ago, Lehman Catholic senior Owen Smith decided to give the long jump a try.

Next week, he will be competing at regionals after jumping 19-6 Tuesday to finish third.

“I decided about a month ago to give it a try,” Smith said. “ I had always been a good jumper in football. I never expected to make it to regionals. I have been practicing for about three weeks and last week was my first meet. I jumped over 20 feet at that meet. Hopefully, I can get back up over 20-feet next week at regionals.”

Two 3,2oo meter relay teams advanced to next week’s regionals.

Houston (Freistuhler, Cox, Jacobs, Knouff) finished second in 8:15.56; while Russia (DeLoye, Goubeaux, Seger, Bell) finished third in 8:44.60.

A 90-minute weather delay led to the decision to run all the relays and 800 and 1,600 in heats at the finals on Saturday.

Qualifying for Friday’s finals were:

110 Hurdles: Cade Harshbarger (Covington), 15.26; Cameron Stine (Newton), 16.07; Jason Siefring (Russia), 16.70; Cade Schmelzer (Covington), 17.42.

100: Ethan Cook (Newton), 11.51; Tyler Freeman (Covington), 11.60.

400: Nathan Lyle (Covington), 51.92; Gray Harshbarger (Covington), 52.96; Michael Ditmer (Russia), 53.16; Lee Magoto (Russia), 53.43.

300 Hurdles: Cade Harshbarger (Covington), 39.88; Cameron Stine (Newton), 43.93; Cade Schmelzer (Covington), 44.64.

200: Ethan Cook (Newton), 23.07; Tyler Freeman (Covington), 23.20; Michael Ditmer (Russia), 23.41.