Siefring sets MAC record in winning heptathlon; Frantz takes fourth in pole vault as Akron wins MAC women’s track and field title

AMHERST, N.Y. — Former Covington state champion Jackie Siefring had another record day and former Versailles state champion Jenna Frantz had a strong showing as the University of Akron won its eighth MAC women’s track and field championship.

Siefring won an amazing eighth MAC title, winning the Heptathlon, finishing with a MAC record score of 5,688 points.

The senior won three of the seven events making up the heptathlon and finished in the top three in all seven whil posting a record score.

She won the 200, 24.43; the long jump, 19-9 and concluded the event with a win in the 800, 2:22.25.

Siefring finished second in the high jump, 5-5; and 100 hurdles, 13.74; while finishing thrid in the shot put, 41-7 and javelin, 116-10.

She also helped the team’s cause with a third-place finish in the long jump, 19-9 and eighth-place finishes in the high jump, 5-4 1-2 and 400 hurdles, 64.66.

Frantz also had a good meet, clearing 13-6 1-4 to finish fourth in the pole vault.