Robbins, Deal, Isenhouer take low gross honors at Echo Hills

Brian Robbins was low gross with 35 in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills.

Tying for second with 32 were Scott Rasor , Doug Harter and JayDee Denson

Brian Webster and Jim Shaw tied for low net with 32.

Bryan Butsch and Dana Decknadal tied for third with 34.

STANDINGS

Mulligan’s Pub 31

Murray Properties 19

Paul Sherry Chrysler 18

Joe Thoma Jewelers 17.5

Unity National Bank 16

Francis Office Supply 16

Patriot Fence 12.5

Long Shots 10.5

Smitty’s Bike Shop 10

3 Bros & The “Law” 9.5

Low gross

is ‘Deal’

Brian Deal was low gross with 35 in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills.

Jeff Jennings and Zach Yinger tied for second with 36.

Todd Niswonger and Derek Jennings tied for low net with 32.

The logjam at 33 included Jeff Dawson, Luke Karn, Dan Penrod, Rick Rouse and Duane Novotny.

STANDINGS

Erwin Distributing 21.5

Brownlee-Wray 21

Hemm’s Glass 19

Gisco 17

Hank’s Place 16

Jennings’ Construction 16

Winsupply of Piqua 14.5

Classic Concrete 14.5

Paul Sherry Chrysler 14

Atlantis Sportswear 14

A.R.M.S. Inc. 13

Koverman Staley Dickerson 11.5

Isenhouer cards

46 at Echo Hills

Kathie Isenhouer was low gross with 48 in the Tuesday Ladies League at Echo Hills, while Judy Williams was second with 50.

Linda Willis was low net with 33, while Cindy Pearson was second with 38.

Gail Brandewie was low putts with 13.

Tying for second were with 15 were Jean Heath and Kathie Molesky.