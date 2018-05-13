Robbins, Deal, Isenhouer take low gross honors at Echo Hills

Brian Robbins was low gross with 35 in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills.
Tying for second with 32 were Scott Rasor , Doug Harter and JayDee Denson
Brian Webster and Jim Shaw tied for low net with 32.
Bryan Butsch and Dana Decknadal tied for third with 34.
STANDINGS
Mulligan’s Pub 31
Murray Properties 19
Paul Sherry Chrysler 18
Joe Thoma Jewelers 17.5
Unity National Bank 16
Francis Office Supply 16
Patriot Fence 12.5
Long Shots 10.5
Smitty’s Bike Shop 10
3 Bros & The “Law” 9.5
Low gross
is ‘Deal’
Brian Deal was low gross with 35 in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills.
Jeff Jennings and Zach Yinger tied for second with 36.
Todd Niswonger and Derek Jennings tied for low net with 32.
The logjam at 33 included Jeff Dawson, Luke Karn, Dan Penrod, Rick Rouse and Duane Novotny.
STANDINGS
Erwin Distributing 21.5
Brownlee-Wray 21
Hemm’s Glass 19
Gisco 17
Hank’s Place 16
Jennings’ Construction 16
Winsupply of Piqua 14.5
Classic Concrete 14.5
Paul Sherry Chrysler 14
Atlantis Sportswear 14
A.R.M.S. Inc. 13
Koverman Staley Dickerson 11.5
Isenhouer cards
46 at Echo Hills
Kathie Isenhouer was low gross with 48 in the Tuesday Ladies League at Echo Hills, while Judy Williams was second with 50.
Linda Willis was low net with 33, while Cindy Pearson was second with 38.
Gail Brandewie was low putts with 13.
Tying for second were with 15 were Jean Heath and Kathie Molesky.
