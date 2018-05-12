This Week In Prep Sports

The Piqua High School track at Alexander Stadium will be the place to be this week for local teams, with the exception of Miami East as district track and field gets underway.

DIVISION I

Host Piqua will be joined by Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Belmont (boys only), Carroll (boys only), Centerville, Edgewood, Franklin, Fairmont, Lebanon, Miamisburg, Middletown, Poinitz Career Tech Center (girls only), Springboro, Stivers School for Arts (girls only), Wayne, West Carrollton and Wilmington at the D-I meet Wednesday and Friday.

On Wednesday, field events will begin at 4 p.m. (boys discus, pole vault and long jump; girls shot put and high jump) and running events will begin at 5 p.m.

On Friday, remaining field events will begin at 5 p.m. and running events will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Top four finishers in each event will advance to the Wayne Division I regional.

DIVISION II

Team comepting at Piqua on Thursday and Saturday include Alter, Badin, Belmont (girls only), Bishop Fenwick, Blanchester, Carlisle, Chaminade-Julienne, Dunbar, East Clinton (boys only), Greeneview, Madison Senior, Meadowdale, Monroe (boys only), Oakwood, Ponitz Career Tech (boys only), Preble Shawnee (boys only), Thurgood Marshall, Valley View, Waynesville and Versailles.

Joining Miami East at Graham will be Anna, Bellefontaine (girls only), Ben Logan, Brookville, Carroll (girls only), Clinton Massie, Eaton, Graham, Greenon, Indian Lake, Kenton Ridge, Norhtridge, Northwestern, Springfield Shawnee, Tippecanoe and Urbana.

On Thursday, field events will begin at 4 p.m. (boys discus, pole vault and long jump; girls shot put and high jump) and running events will begin at 5 p.m. at Piqua and 4 and 4:30 p.m. at Graham

On Saturday, remaining field events will begin at 1 p.m. and running events will begin at 2:30 p.m. at Piqua and 3 and 3:30 p.m. at Graham

Top four finishers in each event will advance to the Piqua Division II regional.

DIVISION III

Competing at Piqua Tuesday and Saturday will be Ansonia, Botkins, Bradford, Covington, Emmanuel Christian, Fairlawn, Fort Loramie, Houston, Jackson Center, Lehman Catholic, Mechanicsburg, Newton, Northeastern, Riverside, Russia, Triad, Troy Christian and West Liberty-Salem.

On Tuesday, field events will begin at 4 p.m. (boys discus, pole vault and long jump; girls shot put and high jump) and running events will begin at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, remaining field events will begin at 10 a.m. and running events will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Top four finishers in each event will advance to the Troy Division III regional.

SOFTBALL

Four teams will be playing in sectional finals at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Newton will play Russia at Bradford; Covington will play Mechanicsburg at Fairlawn; and Bradford will play Tri-County North at Greenville.

BASEBALL

Versailles and Arcanum will play in a D-III sectional final at 5 p.m. at Northmont; while Lehman and Russia will play in a D-IV sectional final at 5 p.m. at Newton.

TENNIS

Lehman Catholic will have three players participating in the D-II district tournament Thursday at the Linder Family Tennis Center in Mason, with play beginning at 9 a.m.

Griffin West will play in singles, while Sam Ritze and Danny Lins will play in doubles.