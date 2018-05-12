Conference Track Roundup

Staff Reports

TROY — The Piqua boys track and field team finished 10th in the GWOC American track and field meet, while the girls finished eighth.

Taking fourth for the boys were Matt Blankenship, 300 hurdles, 44.12; the 1,600 relay (Evans, Schaeffer, Bushnell, Blankenship), 3:47.53; and the 3,200 relay (Evans, Baker, Fletcher, Schaeffer), 8:59,.26.

Pole vaulter Jackson Huelskamp qualified for the All-Star meet and finished tied for ninth, clearing 12-0.

The girls were led by a fourth-place finish in the 3,200 relay (Adams, Cox, Dodds, Jones), 11:24.99.

NWCC

WAYNESFIELD — The Lehman Catholic girls won the NWCC track and field title, while the boys finished seventh.

Alanna O’Leary led the Lady Cavaliers, sweeping the 100, 12.70; the 200 in a meet record, 25.82; and the 400, 61.22.

She also anchored the 800 relay team (with Lindsey Magoteaux, Olivia Monnin and Rylie McIver) to victory in a meet and stadium record 1:48.8.

The 40o relay (Lauren McFarland, Monnin, McIver, Magoteaux) won in a meet record 52.02; while Maria Schmiesing won the 1,600 0, 5:57.57 and Magoteaux won the long jump, 15-5 1-2.

Finishing second were McFarland, 100 hurdles, 18.01 and long jump, 14-10 1-2; Magoteaux, 100, 12.77; McIver, 300 hurdles, 48.18; Schmiesing, 800, 2:41.63; and the 1,600 relay (Monnin, Flood, Cianciolo, Schmiesing), 4:47.84.

Taking third were Monnin, 400, 66.66; McFarland, 300 hurdles, 50.97; Sophie Flood, 3,200, 15:16.14; and Madelyn Wiseman, discus, 90-1.

For the boys, taking second were Owen Smith, long jump, 20-3 1-2; the 400 relay (Kempfer, O’Leary, Petersen, Ivey), 47.77; and the 800 relay (Kempfer, O’Leary, Petersen, Ivey), 1:39.38.

CCC

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Miami East boys and Covington girls won the CCC track and field meet Saturday.

Covington boys were second, Newton was fifth and Bradford was seventh.

Blaine Brokschmidt led the Vikings, winning the pole vault with a meet record 14-9.

Also winning were the 400 relay (Taynor, Baker, Weldy Brokschmidt), 45.29; and the 3,200 relay (Bertsch, Austerman, Brautigam, Horne), 8:25.80;

Taking second were Gavin Horne, 1,600, 4:37.50; and Eric Austerman, 800, 2:04.0.

Finishing third were Taton Bertsch, 300 hurdles, 43.23; Horne, 800, 2:05.90; and the 1,600 relay (Austerman, Weldy, Bertsch, Baker), 3:36.50.

Covington was led by Cade Harshbarger sweeping the 110 hurdles, 15.02 and 300 hurdles, 41.70.

Also winning were the 800 relay (Shaffer, G. Harshbarger, Lyle, Cooper), 1:24.24; and the 1,600 relay (G. Harshbarger, C. Harshbarger, Freeman, Lyle), 3:34.0.

Finishing second were Cade Schmelzer, 300 hurdles, 43.05; Tyler Freeman, 200, 23.17; Zach Parrett, high jump, 6-0; Jett Murphy, pole vault, 14-0; and the 400 relay (Shaffer, Herron, Freeman, Cooper), 45.66.

Bradford was led by Jacob McQuinn, who won the discus, 146-4 and finished third in the shot put, 42-3; while Kyle Mills took second in the long jump, 19-11 3-4.

For Newton, Ethan Cook won the long jump, 20-10 1-4 and finished second in the 100, 11.31; while Cameron Stine won the high jump, 6-0 and took third in the 110 hurdles, 15.67; and Dawson Hildebrand won the shot put, and finished third in the discus, 138-9.

Also finishing third was the 400 relay (Whittaker, Stine, Ballard, Cook), 46.76.

In the girls competition, Miami East was second to the Buccs, Bradford was eighth and Newton was 11th.

For Covington, Rayna Horner won the 400, 59.51; and beat the previous meet record in the 200 in finishing second in 25.72 ; while Breanna Kimmel broke the previous meet record in finishing second in the 100, 12.37.

Also winning for Covington were Paige Boehringer, 800, 2:30.80; Lauren Christian, shot put, 41-2; the 800 relay (White, Lyle, Lowe, Robinson), 1:53.09; the 1,600 relay (Plesisnger, Boehringer, Horner, B. Kimmel), 4:13.45; and the 3,200 relay (Plessinger, Dysinger, Alexander, Boehringer), 10:33.80.

Taking second were Danielle Alexander, 1,600, 5:55.30; Morgan Kimmel, 300 hurdles, 50.72; Ashlyn Plessinger, 800, 2:33.70; Christian, discus, 114-5; and the 400 relay (White, Lyle, Lowe, B. Kimmel), 52.05.

Finishing third were Morgan Kimmel, 100 hurdles, 17.30; and Breanna Kimmel, 200, 26.23.

Winning for Miami East were Kaitlyn Mack, 300 hurdles, 49.98; and Rachel Ondera, discus, 124-4.

Taking second were Ondera, 400, 63.10; and the 1,600 relay (Yingst, Monnin, Ondera, Mack), 4:25.47.

Finishing third were Liza Bair, high jump, 4-10; Amber Kinnison, shot put, 33-3 1-2; and the 800 relay (Ondera, Bair, Monnin, Bourelle), 1:57.59.

For Bradford, finishing second was the 3,200 relay (Daugherty, Knepp, Derstine, Smith), 10:41.30; while Olivia Daugherty was third in the 3,200, 13:31.80 and Maia Stump was third in the long jump, 16-2 1-2.

SCAL

HOUSTON — The Houston boys finished third at the SCAL meet, while the Russia boys were fifth.

Winning for Houston were David Stammen, with a meet record 159-5 in the discus; and the 3,200 relay (Freistuhler, Knouff, Jacobs, Cox), 8:21.29.

Taking second were Tristin Feistuhler, 1,600, 4:31.0 and 3,200, 10:29.75; Ethan Knouff, 800, 2:00.85; Dakota Francis, 200, 23.59; and Dominic Beaver, pole vault, 12-0.

Finishing third were Knouff, 1,600, 4:37.92; and the 1,600 relay (Knouff, Cox, Francis, Jacobs), 3:34.82.

Winning for Russia was Max Bohman, pole vault, 12-0.

Finishing third were Michael Ditmenr, 400, 52.40; Matt Siefring, pole vault, 11-0; and the 800 relay (Via, DiLulio, McKee, Francis), 1:37.99.

Russia girls finished fourth and Houston was fifth.

Becca Seger led Russia, sweeping the 800, 2:25.51; and the 1,600, 5:23.90.

Taking second was the 3,200 relay (Fiessinger, Meyer, Klosterman, Seger), 10:27.38.

Finishing third were Claire Meyer, 3,200, 12:40.34; Sarah Pinchot, pole vault, 9-6; and the 800 relay (Bohman, Voisard, Seger, York), 1:54.97.

Taking second for Houston were Hollie Voiard, 800, 2:31.23 and 1,600, 5:32.22; Morgan Ely, 3,200, 12:39.11; and Shelby Ayers, discus, 121-2 and shot put, 35-4.

Finishing third were Mackenzie Wenrick, discus, 88-6 and shot put, 32-9 1-2; and the 3,200 relay (Stangel, Selanders, Ely, Voisard), 10:52.0.

MAC

VERSAILLES — The Versailles boys kept the hardware at home, winning the MAC track and field championships.

Versailles was led by Josh Steinbrenner who tripled in the 110 hurdles in a meet record 14.66; 300 hurdles, 39.96; and high jump, 6-2; while Joe Spitzer swept the 1,600, 4:27.76 and 3,200 in a meet record 9:19.87.

Also winning were Cole Condon, 400, 50.88; Kyle Jones, long jump, 20-9; Luke Shellhaas, pole vault, 13-0; the 1,600 relay, 3:28.46; and the 3,200 relay, 8:15.89.

Finishing second were Brooks Blakeley, 1,600, 4:33.98; and AJ Ahrens, shot put, 50-9 1-2; while taking third was the 400 relay, 45.93.

Versailles girls finished second to Minster.

Winning were Dana Rose, 100 hurdles, 15.84; Ellen Peters, 300 hurdles, 46.26; Lucy Prakel, pole vault, 11-0; the 400 relay, 50.69; and the 800 relay, 1:47.27.

Finishing second were Ava Moran, 100, 12.99 and 200, 26.25; the 1,600 relay, 4:02.78; and the 3,200 relay, 10:05.67.

Taking third were Megan Rismiller, 1,600, 5:34.32; Rose, 300 hurdles, 47.36; and Kenia McEldowney, 800, 2:22.76.