Piqua baseball loses to Centerville

CENTERVILLE — The 13th seeded Piqua baseball team was no match for fourth seeded Centerville Thursday, losing 9-2.

Centerville, 14-10, advances to play 19-4 Beavercreek for the sectional title at 5 p.m. Thursday at Xenia.

Piqua closes the season at 11-17.

Piqua took a brief lead in the top of the first,

Owen Toopes reached on an error, was sacrificed to second by Ethan Pohlschneider and stopped at third on Derek Hite’s single.

Mick Karn had a RBI single to make it 1-0.

Centerville got all the runs it needed in the home first.

Ryan Stahl reached on an error and pitcher Nick Hoffman tripled him in.

Hoffman would score on an errant throw after Morgan Colopy walked and stole second.

Colopy would come around to score when Matt Wagner reached on an error with two outs.

Centerville added three more runs in the second to make it 6-1.

Jared Lieberman reached on an error, stole second and scored on Stahl’s single.

Hoffman had his second triple to score Stahl and Hoffman scored on Thomas Jenkins’ fielder’ choice.

Hite singled with two-out in the third, but was stranded there.

In the Piqua fourth, Spencer Lavey singled and Corey Cotrell reached on an error, but Hoffman struck out the side to end the threat.

Piqua closed within 6-2 in the fifth.

Toopes led off with a single, but was forced out on Hite’s fielder’s choice.

Hite went to second on an error and scored on Karn’s second RBI single of the game, but that was the last hit Piqua would get.

Colopy made it 7-2 in the home fifth with a solo home run to left field.

Centerville scored the game’s final two runs in the sixth inning.

Lieberman singled and came around to score on Stahl’s single.

When Stahl went from second to third on a ground out, the throw to third was wild, allowing him to score.

Hite and Iverson Ventura combined on the pitching effort for Piqua. They allowed seven hits and were hurt by six Piqua errors.

Hite struck out seven and walked two.

Hoffman went the distance for Centerville, pitching a six-hitter.

He struck out 10 and walked just one.

