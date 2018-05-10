Molly Safreed to play women’s soccer at Adrian College

By Rob Kiser

SIDNEY — Molly Safreed knew it was the sport for her from the first time she stepped on to a soccer pitch.

So, it seems only natural that Safreed would take her game to the next level.

The daughter of Mark and Melissa Safreed made it official this week in the Lehman Catholic High School Library, signing her letter of intent to play soccer for Adrian College in Adrian, Mich.

“Probably since I started playing when I was about three,” Safreed said with a laugh when asked when she knew she wanted to play in college.

And she said the choice of Adrian was an easy one.

“I guess you could call it love at first sight,” Safreed said. “I just liked everything about it. I really liked the coach and the players. It just felt right.”

And after watching her on the Lehman soccer pitch for the last four years, coach Jeremy Lorenzo has no doubt it was the right decision.

“I know Molly and I know she wouldn’t make a decision to go somewhere unless she felt like she could go in and make an impact right away,” Lorenzo said.

Safreed has an almost endless list of accomplishments at Lehman, where the team won almost 60 games in here four years — losing less than 10, despite playing one of the most competitive schedules in the state.

During her time at Lehman, Safreed has been part of four sectional champions and two district champions and the Lady Cavaliers have won the WOSL title every year in its three-year existence.

As a junior, she was first team All-WOSL and WOSL scholar athlete and All Miami Valley North selection and Lehman’s Offensive Player of the Year.

As a senior, she was named All-WOSL, WOSL, scholar athlete, All-Miami Valley District and second team All-Ohio,

She was also a four-year started at Lehman, who led the team with assists as a freshman and led the team in scoring as a junior with 22 goals and eight assists.

Safreed was a four-time Nike Elite Invitational All-Star selection.

She finished her career with 42 goals and 29 assists and holds the Lehman record for assists in one game with four.

“We have had some great soccer players go through Lehman and I include Molly in that group — she is that good,” Lorenzo said. “She started out in the back for me and moved up as a sophomore. She is a great leader. Molly has made so many big goals in her career.”

Safreed isn’t sure what position she will play for Adrian.

“I would think it would be more midfield than forward, but I am not really sure,” she said.

All that really matters is she will continue to spend the fall seasons on a soccer pitch.

“I really can’t point out one particular thing,” Safreed said. “I have always loved the game.”

Since she first stepped on a soccer pitch at the age of three.

