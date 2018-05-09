Piqua plays in D-I sectional tennis

Staff Reports

The Piqua tennis team competed in the Division I sectionals at Troy High School and Troy City Park.

In singles, Sean Hatke picked up the Indians only win.

He defeated Andrew Wong of Wayne 6-0, 6-0; before losing to Prem Dev of Sidney 6-0, 5-0 (retired).

Demi Nicholas lost to Maverick Calton of Bellefontaine 6-2, 7-6 (7-1).

In doubles, Stephen Dolder and Ryn Parker lost to Scot Sinkhorn and Parker Randenberg of Tecumseh 6-0, 6-0; and Alex Rossman and Ethan Gevedon lost to Keijan Zion and Foster Moss of Trotwood-Madison 6-0, 6-0.

BASEBALL

Russia tops

Piqua 15-1

RUSSIA — The Raiders scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to run away to a nonconference win over Piqua on Monday in Russia.

Russia had 11 hits and one error while Piqua had four hits and one error.

Will Sherman was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs for Russia while Hunter Cohee was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and two runs. Evan Monnier was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and two runs while Jack Dapore was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and two runs. Cohee had two doubles while Dapore had one. Dapore also had a triple.

Evan Monnier picked up the win on the mound. He pitched four innings and allowed one earned run on four hits with three strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Lady Cavs

lose in D-IV

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic softball team lost to Triad 11-0 Tuesday in D-IV sectional action.

Houston pounds

Jackson Center

The Houston softball team defeated Jackson Center 12-2 on Monday.

Emilee Foster had four hits for Houston while Rebekah New and Allisen Foster each had three hits. Sarah Monnier and Brooklyn Felver each had two hits. New, Monnier, Felver and Jess Monnier each had a double. The Wildcats had 17 hits.

Connor Pipke and Riley Jackson each had two hits for Jackson Center. Pipke had a home run, Bryanna Davis had a triple and Jackson had a double.

Russia blanks

Fairlawn 15-0

SIDNEY — The Russia softball team defeated Fairlawn 15-0 on Monday.

Russia had 18 hits and one error while Fairlawn had one hit and five errors.

Shea Borchers was 3 for 3 with 5 RBIs for Russia while Claudia Counts was 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs and three runs. Kylee Sherman was 3 for 3 with 1 RBI and three runs and Lauren Monnin was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and two runs.

Counts had two doubles while Grace Saunders, Borchers and Monnin each had one. Borchers had a triple and Lexi Monnin hit a home run.

Saunders picked up the win for Russia. She had 10 strikeouts in five innings.