Stiefel drives to sixth-place finish

WAYNESFIELD — On Saturday night Becca Stiefel of Stif Racing traveled to Waynesfield Raceway Park to compete in the 1000cc mini sprint class and came away with a sixth-place finish.

With 18 cars signing in Stiefel would roll off in heat 2 in the number 4 hole and things didn’t go as hoped for Becca and her Dick Lumpkins Auto Body Shop, KB Machine and Tool, GK Electric, Advocare, Merit Mechanical, Mark Knupp Muffler and Tire, QS Components, S&H Nerfs, Aesthetic Finishers, Stiefel’s Home and Auto LLC sponsored sprinter as handling was not good and she would finish in sixth place.

That finish would put her in the number 12 hole for the feature where things would be different than the heat race. With a track that was very fast Stiefel would would her way thru the field to bring it home in sixth place.

” We judged the track wrong for the heat and went the wrong way on the adjustments but we got much better for the feature,” Stiefel said. “The track had alot of grip in the feature and was hammer down and I knew I just needed to take it a lap at a time and work my way up. I think we had a top five car tonight, but I ran out laps reeling them in after I moved into sixth place.”