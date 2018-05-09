Long, Warner receive OCCAC softball honors; Edison baseball opens tourney play Friday

Staff Reports

Two Edison State softball players were named to the All-Ohio Community College Athletic Conference team.

Former Covington standouts Lexie Long and Justice Warner were both honored.

Long, an infielder/pitcher batted .385 with one home run, six doubles, 12 stolen bases and 11 RBIs.

Warner, an outfielder, batted .288 with one double, four triples, three home runs, two stolen bases and nine RBIs.

BASEBALL

The Edison State baseball team has qualified for postseason play for the second straight season.

Edison, 15-28, will be playing this Friday in the NJCAA Region XII Division II Baseball Sub District Tournament at Sports Force Parks Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky.

The first pitch of their first game will be at 1:00 p.m. against Lakeland Community College.

Edison is coming off a tough six-game stretch.

The Chargers lost four games to Lakeland.

The first two were by scores of 5-3 and 13-0.

In the first game, Marcus Johnson pitched a six-hitter, striking out six and walking three.

Austin McLain was 2-for-4, while Jake Whisman had a double.

In the second game, Ryan Profitt had Edison’s only hit.

They followed that with two more losses to Lakeland by the scores of 14-5 and 10-8.

In the first game, Jake Clements was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Henry Barwick homered, Dylan Arnold tripled and Profitt was 2-for-4.

In the second game, Clements was 2-for-3, while McLain and Whisman were 2-for-4.

Profitt, Will Ludington and Leamsi Bermudez all doubled.

Edison lost two games to Eastern Garaway by scores of 5-4 and 5-2.

In the first game, Cooper Denney was 2-for-2, while Bermudez and Arnold were 2-for-3.

Ludington was 2-for-4 with a home run, Edward Alexander doubled and McLain had two RBIs.

Nick Gray and Tanner Lee combined for a six-hitter on the mound, striking out 11 and walking four.

In the second game,Profitt was 3-for-4 with a double and Ludington doubled.

Hunt Doepel, Garrett Lee and Dillon Watkins combined on a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking three.