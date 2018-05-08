Piqua baseball gets tourney win over Carroll in D-I action

Staff Reports

The 13th seeded Piqua baseball team defeated 16th seeded Carroll 8-4 Tuesday night at Hardman Field.

Piqua will play at fourth seed Centerville at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Indians took the lead for good with a three-run first inning.

Owen Toopes and Zack Lavey singled.

Derek Hite had a two-run double and Cory Cotrell had a RBI double.

After Carroll score one run in the top of the third, Piqua scored three in the home third to go up 6-1.

Hite had a single and Mick Karn reached on an error.

Spencer Lavey had a RBI double, while Cotrell had a RBI single and Austin Davis had a RBI on a fielder’s choice.

Carroll closed within 6-2 in the fifth, but Piqua had single runs in the fifth and sixth, before Carroll scored two runs in the seventh to make the final 8-4.

In the sixth, Karn singled and stole second.

Cameron Deal ran for him and scored on Cotrell’s single.

In the sixth, Ethan Pohlschneider singled and scored on Hite’s triple.

Hite was 3-f0r-4 with a double and a triple.

Cotrell was 3-for-3 with a double, while Spencer Lavey doubled.

Davis pitched a six-hitter, striking out four and walking three.

Piqua was coming off an 8-6 loss to Springfield Saturday.

The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the first when Owen Toopes singled and scored on Derek Hite’s double.

Piqua made it 3-0 in the second.

Spencer Lavey singled and Jan Adorno put down a sacrifice bunt.

Owen Toopes reached on a strikeout, with Lavey scoring on the play.

Toopes came around to score on a passed ball.

Springfield got two runs in the top of the third, but Piqua got one back in the home third to make it 4-2.

Austin Davis singled, but was fored out at second Cory Cotrell’s fielder’s choice.

Cotrell stole second and scored on Spencer Lavey’s single.

Springfield scored three runs in the fourth to go up 5-4, before Piqua got a single run in the sixth to tie it.

Toopes singled, moved to second on Zack Lavey’s sacrifice and scored on Mick Karn’s RBI single.

But, Springfield scored three runs in the seventh to go up 8-5 and Piqua could only answer with one run in the home seventh.

Cotrell singled and stole second. Adorno singled and an error in the outfield allowed Cotrell to score.

Spencer Lavey was 3-for-4, while Toopes and Davis were 2-for-4.

Iverson Ventura, Blaine Ouhl and Cameron Deal combined on a nine-hitter, striking out four and walking four.