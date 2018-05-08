Piqua softball loses to Northmont in D-I sectional action

By Ron Nunnari

rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

CLAYTON – An eight-run fourth inning powered Northmont to a 16-2 home field victory Monday over Piqua in the opening round of sectional tournament play.

Northmont batted around with 13 at-bats in the fourth inning to put the game away.

The Lady Bolts took a 3-0 lead in bottom of the first inning on singles by Cassy Lewis, Anna Mangen, D.J. Shepherd and Hannah Seagraves and added four more runs in the second inning with another single by Lewis and back-to-back home runs by Mangen and Shepherd.

Lewis, who struck out 13, stroked another single in the third inning to score Sydney McGilton who reached on an error to make it 8-0. In the fourth inning Emily Frantz and Kassie Kelemen drew walks, Seagraves and Megan Rasor reached base on errors and Emma Bodiker belted a double. Kaylee Wood and Lewis drew consecutive walks, Maddie Gilvin singled, Frantz drew another walk and Kelemen singled to boost the lead to 16-0.

Piqua got both its runs in the top of the fifth inning. Kamy Trissell got aboard via a fielding error and advanced to second on a passed ball. Lewis struck out the next two hitters before Lily Stewart got an infield hit that sent Trissell to third. Trissell scored on a wild pitch. Sarah Marion and Elizabeth Kidwell drew back-to-back walks to load the bases but Lewis struck out Mariah Blankenship to end the game. Lewis struck out the side in the 2nd and third innings en route to her 13 strikeout performance. The Lady Bolts pounded out 13 hits in support of her pitching effort.

The loss ended Piqua’s season with an overall record of 6-21.

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind