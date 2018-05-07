Kimmel, Voisard shine at Covington Invitational

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

COVINGTON — Covington sprinter Breanna Kimmel didn’t look at it as her home finale Friday night at the Covington Invitational — while Houston junior Hollie Voisard just continued to build off a breakout season in cross country.

And Kimmel’s performance helped Covington cruise to victory at the Covington Invitational.

Covington won with 122 points, while Miami East was second with 74.

Houston was fourth, Russia was seventh, Bradford 11th and Newton 14th.

Kimmel blew away the field in the 100 in 12.71; held off teammate Rayna Horner in the 200 in 26.11 (to Horner’s 26.20 for second), anchored the 400 relay (with Maci White, Tori Lyle and Morgan Lowe) to victory in 51.80 and led off the victorious 1,600 relay (with Lyle, Ashlyn Plessinger and Lowe) in 4:17.77.

“I really didn’t think of it as being my last home meet,” Kimmel said. “We have some big meets coming up and I was really happy with the way I ran.”

She was particularly happy to have Horner running along side her in the 200.

” I had a PR in the 200, that was good,” Kimmel said. “It is really good to have Rayna (Horner) pushing me like that. I am glad to have her running the 200.”

Voisard is coming off qualifying for state in cross country this fall.

“Cross country definitely helped me a lot,” she said. “It made me realize what I am capable of doing. And it is the same in track. I am really happy with the way I ran tonight.”

After winning the 1,600 in 5:41.87, with teammate Morgan Ely second in 5:45.38.; Voisard was involved in a photo finish with Covington’s Paige Boehringer in the 800.

As she came to the finish line, Voisard extended her arm out, winning in 2:27.35, while Boehringer was just two-hurdreths of a second behind her.

I stuck my arm out at the finish. I did what I had to do to win the race,” Voisard said with a laugh. “This was really good to run like I did tonight.”

Also winning for Covington were Horner, 400, 58.79; Lauren Christian, shot put 41-10-0; and the 800 relay (White, Lyle, Lowe, Horner), 1:50.83.

Also taking second were Alexander, 3,200, 12:51.84; and the 3,200 relay (Boehringer, Kelsey Dysinger, Plessinger, Alexander), 10:35.28.

Finishing third was Plessinger, 800, 2:39.07;

Winning for Miami East was Liza Bair, high jump, 5-0.

Taking second were Kaitlyn Mack, 400, 63.09 and 300 hurdles, 50.90; and the 1,600 relay (Mack, Rachel Ondera, Natalie Bair, Lindsey Yingst), 4:26.58.

Finishing third was Ondera, 400, 65.0 and discus, 117-3.

Also winning for Houston was Ely, 3,200, 12:46.31.

Also taking second was Shelby Ayers, discus, 123-0;

Finishing third was the 3,2oo relay (Amber Stangel, Becca Selanders, Ely, Voisard), 10:42.22.

Winning for Russia was the 3,200 relay (Anna Fiessinger, Claire Meyer, Jessica York, Becca Seger), 10:20.75.

Seger was third in the 1,600, 5:46.02; while Sarah Pinchot was third in the pole vault, 9-6.