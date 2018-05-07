Different look, same results for hurdler Harshbarger

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

COVINGTON — The hairstyle may have changed, but the results are the same.

Covington senior hurdler Cade Harshbarger made his final home meet one to remember — setting meet records in both the 110 high and 300 intermediate hurdles in leading Covington to victory at the Covington Invitational.

Covington won the meet with 99 points, while Miami East was second with 87.75.

Houston was fourth, Newton was seventh, Bradford was 10th and Russia was 11th.

Harshbarger — who had much longer hair in the past — can only stay anonymous until the race starts.

“A lot of people tell me they don’t recognize me,” Harshbarger said with a laugh. “I had one kid come up to me and ask me what happened to the kid from Covington with long hair that was so good in the hurdles — and I told him, that is me. “

Harshbarger started the meet with a winning time of 14.96 in winning the 110s, before winning the 300s in 39.43.

“It was great (to break meet records in his final home meet),” Harshbarger said. “It felt like a 15.20 (in the 110 high hurdles). My PR was 15.15, so that was pretty amazing.”

Anna’s Austin Fogt also broke the meet record in the 110s, finishing second in 15.0.

I was glad to have him (Austin Fogt) there,” Harshbarger said. “If he wasn’t there pushing me, I probably wouldn’t have run that fast.”

Harshbarger also teamed with Gray Harshbarger, Tyler Freeman and Nathan Lyle to win the 1,600 relay, 3:32.04.

The pole vault competition was expected to be a regional preview and was exactly that.

Covington’s Jett Murphy and Ansonia’s Brock Shellhaas both cleared 14-6, with Murphy winning on misses.

Miami East’s Blaine Brockschmidt finished third, clearing 14-0.

Also winning for Covington were the 800 relay (Alex Shaffer, Gray Harshbarger, Lyle, Andrew Cates), 1:33.04;

Taking second were Cates, 400, 52.50; Zach Parrett, high jump, 6-0; the 400 relay (Shaffer, Ethan Herron, Murphy, Freeman), 44.87;

Winning for Miami East were Brokschmidt, long jump, 20-4 1-2; the 400 relay (Justin Brown, Colton Weldy, Dalton Taynor, Daniel Baker), 44.31;

Taking second were Brown, 100, 11.38 and long jump, 20-3 1-2; Taynor, 200, 23.46; and the 1,600 relay (Brokschmidt, Baker, Taton Bertsch, James Rowley), 3:32.90.

Finishing third were the 800 relay (Brokschmidt, Baker, Taynor,Weldy), 1:34.57; and the 3,200 relay team (Eric Austerman, Jonah Brautigam, Bertsch, Gavin Horne), 8:30.49.

Winning for Houston were David Stammen, discus, 147-3; and the 3,200 relay (Tristin Feistuhler, Ethan Knouff, Blake Jacobs, Parker Cox), 8:21.50.

Taking second were Freistuhler, 1,600, 4:40.27; Knouff, 800, 2:01.97;

Finishing third were Knouff, 1,600, 4:43.13; Freistuhler, 3,200, 10:32.54;

For Bradford, Jacob McQuinn was third in the discus, 135-5; while Kyle Mills was third in the long jump, 19-7 1-2.

For Newton, Cameron Stine won the high jump, 6-2; and finished third 100 hurdles, 15.64.

Dawson Hildebrand won the shot put, 52-0 1-2; while Ethan Cook was third in the 200, 23.51.