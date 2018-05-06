Piqua baseball picks up two wins

Staff Reports

The Piqua baseball team, 10-15, will open D-I sectional tournament play Tuesday, hosting Carroll at 5 p.m.

Piqua had won two in a row, before losing to Springfield 8-6 Saturday morning.

Thursday, Owen Toopes pitched a five-hit shutout and Piqua made the most of four hits in a 2-0 victory over Celina.

Toopes struck out seven and walked one.

Piqua got on the board in the second.

Mick Karn walked, moved to second on Austin Davis’ sacrifice bunt, went to third on Cory Cotrell’s fielder’s choice and scored on Michael Ashcraft’s single.

In the third, Toopes was hit by a pitch.

He went to third on Zack Lavey’s single and scored on Derek Hite’s sacrifice fly.

Against Covington Friday, Piqua was again outhit 5-4, but came away with a 7-2 victory.

Covington had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

Colton Francis walked and came around to score on Mason Dilley’s single.

Piqua answered with four runs in the home first.

Toopes walked, Zack Lavey was hit by a pitch and Hite singled to load the bases.

Davis had a RBI single, Zack Lavey scored on a wild pitch.

Both Hite and Davis scored on Spencer Lavey’s sacrifice fly.

Covington cut the deficit to 4-2 in the top of the fourth.

Cooper Jay and Jacob Hamilton walked and Wes Gooding had a RBI single.

But, Piqua added single runs in its final three at bats.

In the fourth, Cotrell and Spencer Lavey both walked and Cotrell scored on Jan Adorno’s sacrifice fly.

In the fifth Toopes walked and came around to score on Hite’s fielder’s choice ground out.

In the sixth, Cotrell doubled and scored on Spencer Lavey’s single.

Francis was 2-for-3 at the plate for Covington, while Trentin Alexander pitched a four-hitter, striking out two and walking seven.

For Piqua, Hite and Ethan Pohlschneider combined on a five-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.

Covington will open D-IV sectional play today, traveling to Jackson Center.