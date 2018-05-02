Edison State’s Jake Clements honored by OCCAC

The Ohio Community College Athletic Association (OCCAC) has named Edison State Community College freshman Jake Clements men’s baseball Position Player of the Week for April 23-29.

Clements, of Loveland, Ohio, tore through last week at a feverish pace, ripping multiple hits in all four games and batting .667 (10-15) overall.

He reached base four more times by drawing walks and came around to score a whopping 11 times as the Chargers went 3-1. Clements was also responsible for three doubles and three stolen bases. This marks the second Position Player of the Week recognition for Edison State this season (Cameron Davis, March 12).

The Charger baseball team will return to conference action on Friday and Saturday, at home against Lakeland Community College.

Edison men

drop games

The Edison State men’s baseball team, 15-22, dropped three games recently.

Edison lost a doubleheader with UNOH.

Edison lost the first game 8-3.

Will Ludington was 2-for-4 with a double.

Jake Clements had a triple and Ryan Profitt had two RBIs.

Edison lost the second game 10-7.

Dylan Arnold had three RBIs and a double, while Austin McLain and Ludington each had two RBIs and Henry Barwick added a double.

Edison lost to Heidelberg 9-1.

Ludington was 2-for-3, while Cooper Denney had a triple.

Lady Chargers

win twice

The Edison State women’s softball team won two games to improve to 6-14.

Edison defeated UNOH in the second game of doubleheader 3-2.

Justice Warner had a triple, while Lexi Romine and Alexis Ontrop combined on a nine-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

Edison defeated Wilmington 6-3.

Romine was 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs, while Emma Miller was 2-for-3.

Romine and Ontrop combined on a seven-hitter.