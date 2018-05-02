Camille Brown makes college choice, to play for Capital University

By Rob Kiser

SIDNEY — When you have a girls soccer program considered among the best D-III programs in Southwest Ohio, if not the state, on a consistent bases, you can’d it without outstanding play between the pipes.

And Lehman Catholic senior Camille Brown is no exception.

And Brown recently made the decision her next stop will be at Capital University, signing her letter of intent to play soccer for the program recently.

“I had some other schools to consider,” the daughter of Kim Brown said. “But, I really liked everything about capital, both with the soccer program and the academics. I have played with a couple of girls on the team, so that is going to be good.”

And Brown understands she is taking on a challenge.

“I don’t think so (that she will play right away),” Brown said. “They have some outstanding goalies and and outstanding goalie coach. I can learn from then and they will help me get to where I need to be.”

Lehman Catholic girls soccer coach Jeremy Lorenzo has no doubt Brown will be a success at Capital.

“I think that Camille is going to have a huge impact at the college level,” Lorenzo said. “She is very committed and truly loves the sport. She loves a challenge and will go into college soccer with focus and determination to prove herself.”

Brown has been playing goalie for more than a decade.

“That is the position I have played since I was six years old,” Brown said with a laugh. “I just love being the hero — making the big save. You are the leader out there. You have to make sure everybody is where they need to be.”

Brown took on a similar challenge when she came to Lehman as a sophomore. She took over the goalie position as a junior and turned in two amazing seasons.

“I never expected that,” Brown said. “But, Jeremy (Lorenzo) did a great job of working with me and getting me where I need to be.”

Her junior season was one for the record books.

Not only did she record a school record 15 shutouts, she allowed only five goals the entire season.

She followed that up with 11 shutouts her senior season.

Brown was first team WOSL and WOSL Goalie of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

She was also second team All-Miami Valley North both seasons.

Brown was voted team captain as a senior — as well as MVP after the season.

“Out of respect for the GKs (goal keepers) that we have had in the past and the ones he have coming up, I do not want to comment on that particular position,” Lorenzo said. “However, losing Camille (Brown) will be a huge loss to the program overall.

“Camille’s strong leadership, work ethic, and desire to win was infectious in a good way for our program. That is why last season her teammates overwhelmingly voted her the team MVP.”

And Brown gets it — college is not just about soccer. She plans on majoring in exercise science, with hopes of being a school therapist one day.

“You can’t just pick a school based on soccer,” Brown said. “It was exciting to see the people up there who are going to be helping me with my education. It is not something that comes easy for me and I have worked very hard at it.”

That, along with her hard work in goal has given Brown the opportunity for her next challenge — and she can’t wait.

