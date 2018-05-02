Piqua loses twice to Troy

Staff Reports

The Piqua baseball team dropped two games with Troy.

On Monday, Piqua lost 7-5.

After getting in a 5-0 deficit, Piqua scored five runs in the top of the sixth to tie it.

Zack Lavey reached on an error to start the inning and singled by Derek Hite and Mick Karn loaded the bases.

Austin Davis had a two-run double, while Spencer Lavey, Jan Adorno and Zane Beougher all had RBI singles to tie the game at 5-5.

Troy was able to answere with two runs in the home sixth to win the game.

Adorno was 2-for-3 with a double for Piqua, while Karn was 2-for-4.

Hite and Davis combined on a nine-hitter, striking out five and walking three.

The return match at Hardman Field Tuesday was not nearly as close, with Piqua losing 12-1 in five innings.

Piqua had taken a 1-0 lead in the first.

Spencer Lavey walked and moved to second Hite’s single.

Karn’s fielder’s choice moved up the runners and Lavey scored when Davis reached on an error.

It was 1-1 going to the fifth, when Troy scored seven runs. The Trojans added four runs in the sixth to win 12-1.

East falls

to Bulldogs

WEST MILTON — After sweeping a tri Saturday on the road by defeating Anna 3-2 and Tri-County North 11-3, the Milton-Union Bulldogs won their fourth straight on Monday by defeating county rival Miami East 8-6 at home to improve to 10-8 on the season.

For Miami East (8-8), Brandon Wilson was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Austin Rutledge was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two runs, Jacob Arthur was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Andy Wargo also drove in a run.

BASEBALL

Bradford

stays on roll

BRADFORD – The Bradford baseball team won its fourth consecutive game on Monday as the Railroaders run ruled Troy Christian 15-1 in five innings.

Troy Christian scored the game’s first run in the top half of the first inning, but the Railroaders shut out the Eagles the rest of the day. Bradford, meanwhile, scored five runs in the bottom of the first and 10 more in the second inning for the 15-1 victory.

Bradford had 11 hits and two errors while Troy Christian had four hits and five errors.

Clay Layman was 3-for-3 with a triple, stole a base, scored three runs and drove in a run. Larkin Painter was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs. Fischer Spencer was 2-for-3, stole two bases, scored two runs and drove in two runs.

Parker Smith was 1-for-3 with a double, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored two runs. Andy Branson was 1-for-3 with a walk, a RBI and two runs. Noah Hamilton was 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a run and two RBIs. Gage Wills was 1-for-3 with a run and a RBI. Wyatt Spangler walked and scored a run. Josh Phillips was hit by a pitch and stole a base.

Smith pitched the complete game and allowed one unearned run on four hits, no walks and 10 strikeouts.

Russia baseball

edges Anna

ANNA — Russia scored three runs in the top of the seventh to rally and earn a 4-3 Shelby County Athletic league win over Anna on Monday.

Russia loaded the bases in the seventh with a hit batter, single by Evan Monnier and an error. Carter Francis hit a three-run double to right field to put the Raiders ahead.

Zach White led Anna off with a double in the bottom of the seventh, but Aidan Endsley hit into a double play and Seth Stiefel popped up to end the game.

The Rockets had 10 hits while Russia had four. Anna had four errors, while the Raiders had none.

Daniel Kearns earned the win for Russia. He pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs with five strikeouts.

Houston

loses to Jets

The Houston baseball team lost 8-4 to Fairlawn Monday in SCAL action.

Fairlawn had eight hits and no errors while Houston had seven hits and two errors.

Houston scored score runs in the last three innings.

For Houston, Howie Ludwig went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and two stolen bases. Brennan Arnold was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Luke Foster and Jake Trent each had doubles.

Tigers fall

to Loramie

VERSAILLES – The Versailles baseball team lost 11-5 to Fort Loramie on Monday.

Fort Loramie struck first with five runs in the second inning then Versailles scored two in the bottom half of the frame. Loramie increased its lead to 10-1 with four runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. Versailles scored two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to make it 10-5 then Fort Loramie scored the game’s final run in the top of the seventh.

Versailles had six hits and six errors while Fort Loramie had 11 hits and one error.

Noah Grisez went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs for Versailles. Noah Richard was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs. Keaton McEldowney was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Will Eversole was 1-for-1 and scored a run. Kyle Pothast was 1-for-2 and scored a run. Kurtis Rutschilling walked, was hit by a pitch and scored a run.

Zach Griesdorn was charged with the loss as he pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run and eight unearned runs on seven hits, one walk, two hit batters and one strikeout. Garrett Toops pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up an unearned run on two hits, no walks and one strikeout. Elliot Bruns pitched one inning and gave up an unearned run on two hits and no walks.

