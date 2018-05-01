Lehman netters lose close match with Lima Shawnee

Staff Reports

The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team lost a close match to Lima Shawnee 3-2 Monday in non-conference action.

Lehman swept the doubles matches with Sam Ritze and Danny Lins defeating Harsha Battula and Carter Schaaf 6-2, 7-5; and Sean Toner and Cole Kramer defeated Alex Rudzewski and Chris Payson 7-5.

“Our doubles played very well against good teams,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Sam (Ritze) and Danny (Lins) are seeded third in doubles at next weeks sectionals and its the best match Sean (Toner) and Cole (Kramer) have played this season.”

In singles, Griffin West lost to Michael Rutter 6-0, 6-2; Ryan Goettemoeller lost to Isaac Hanover 6-0, 7-6; and Michael Wesner lost to Jackson Schaaf 6-2, 7-5.

“It was a close loss to a strong Lima Shawnee team,” Ungericht said. “Their first and second singles players are the top seeds in doubles and theirnumber three singles player is the no 3 seed in singles at the Lima D-II sectional next week. They are first in the good Western Buckeye League with an 8-0 record.

“Ryan (Goettemoeller) battled back strong in thesecond set after a quick first set. He had his guy on the ropes. If it had gone to three sets, he would have won it as his guy was tired. Ryan is the fourth seed and Griffin (West) is the two seed in singles at sectionals next week.”

Elias Bezy and Jack White won a JV doubles match for Lehman.

Piqua netters

lose to Fairborn

The Piqua tennis team lost to Fairborn 4-1.

In singles, Sean Hatke won 6-1, 6-0; Alex Rossman lost 6-3, 6-1 and Ethen Gevedon lost 6-1, 6-2.

SOFTBALL

Lady Cavs

lose to Cards

SIDNEY — Molly Smith threw a no-hitter for New Bremen as the Cardinals earned an 11-0 run-rule nonconference win over Lehman Catholic on Monday in Sidney.

New Bremen had 12 hits and two errors.

Madalyn Kirtley picked up the loss for the Cavaliers. She had two strikeouts in five innings. Maddy McFarland drew a walk for Lehman to prevent a perfect game.

Lady Vikings

lose to BulldogsWEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team improved to 16-3 on the season Monday, holding off Miami East for an 8-4 non-league victory at home.

For the Vikings (3-11), Sam Urban was 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the way.

Lady Cats

top Fairlawn

The Houston softball team defeated Fairlawn 15-0 Monday in SCAL action.

Sarah Monnier was 4-for-4 with a home run and two doubles, Jess Monnier had a home run also. Emilee Foster, Addie White, and Allisen Foster each had two hits. Brooklyn Felver had two hits, including a triple. Emilee Foster was the winning pitcher, pitching the first three innings, and Felver pitched the final two innings.

Lady Raiders

handle Rockets

The Russia softball team defeated Anna 13-2 in SCAL action Monday.

The Raiders scored five runs in the second to take control and scored five in the sixth to earn a run-rule win.

Russia had 11 hits and no errors while Anna had five hits and no errors.

Lexi Monnin was 3 for 4 for Russia while Shea Borchers was 3 for 4 with a double and a home run. Grace Saunders hit a home run and Jenna Cordonnier was 2 for 4.

Saunders picked up the win for Russia. She pitched six innings and allowed two earned runs with eight strikeouts.

Lady Tigers

lose game

VERSAILLES – The Versailles softball team lost 14-6 to Fort Loramie on Monday.

Fort Loramie scored the game’s first four runs with three in the first inning and one in the second. After Versailles cut its deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the second, Loramie added three more runs in the fourth inning. Versailles scored one run in the fifth to trial 7-4 then Fort Loramie added three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to lead 14-4. Versailles scored the game’s final two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Versailles had nine hits and six errors while Fort Loramie had 13 hits and no errors.

Mallory George was 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs for Versailles. Caitlin McEldowney was 3-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases, a RBI and a run. Kami McEldowney went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two runs. Lauren Monnin was 1-for-1 with a double and three RBIs. Makenzie Knore and Kate Stammen both walked and scored a run.

Monnin pitched three innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits, four walks and one strikeout. Cori Lawrence pitched four innings and gave up seven earned runs and three unearned runs on 10 hits, one walk and three strikeouts.