Piqua softball drops two games to Troy

Staff Reports

Coming off a 10-0 loss to Troy Monday, the Piqua softball team was hoping for better things Tuesday.

In Monday”s game, Hannah Anderson and Haleigh Beougher had Piqua’s only hits.

It was a much different story Tuesday, but Piqua’s rally came up just short in a 15-14 loss in GWOC American action.

Piqua finishes GWOC American play at 5-10 and is 6-18 overall.

Troy improves to 12-9 overall and 10-4 in GWOC American play.

It was a wild game from the start, as Troy scored four unearned runs in the top of the first.

With two outs, Piqua misplayed a pop-up.

Kearsten Riley, who had singled, scored on that play.

Savannah Nelson would score on a wild pitch and Hallie Snyder and Hannah Setser had RBI singles to make it 4-0.

But, Piqua came right back with three runs in the home first.

After Sarah Marion walked and Haleigh Beougher reached on an error, Hannah Anderson drilled a two-run double with one out and Paige Hinkle followed with a RBI single to make it 4-3.

Troy batted around in the second, taking advantage of three Piqua errors to go up 10-3.

Ella Furlong had a double in the inning, while Savannah Nelson had a two-run single and Paige Nadolny hit a three-run homer.

Piqua scored three more runs in the home second, when Anderson slugged her second two-run double and Hinkle had another RBI single.

Troy stretched the lead to 13-6 in the top of the third.

Riley, Nadolny and Snyder had RBI singles.

Piqua got a single run in the home third.

Lily Stewart started the rally with a single.

Kylie Trissel reached on a fielder’s choice and would come around to score on Haleigh Beougher’s single to make it 13-7.

Piqua added two more runs in the fourth to close within 13-9.

Anderson singled, Kamy Trissel was hit by a pitch and Kathy Young walked to load the bases with one out.

Lily Stewart drilled a two-run single to bring the runs in.

Troy made it 15-9 in the top of the fifth.

Nadolny and Snyder both had RBI singles in the inning to cap Troy’s scoring on the night. While Piqua scored in every inning, Mariah Blankenship blanked Troy in three of the final four innings.

Piqua got three runs in the fifth.

Erica Keenan relieved Snyder on the mound and walked Blankenship and Anderson to start the inning.

Hinkle had her third RBI single, Anderson scored on a wild pitch and Hinkle scored on Young’s fielder’s choice to make it 15-12.

Piqua got one more run in the sixth to cut the deficit to 15-13, but missed a golden opportunity to get a second run.

Kylie Trissel led off the inning with walk, but was thrown out trying to steal second.

Marion walked and came around to score when a pickoff throw to third sailed into left field.

Blankenship doubled and Anderson was intentionally walked, but Hinkle’s line shot was right at Troy shortstop Nelson.

In the seventh, Kamy Trissel had an infield single, went to second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on Stewart’s fielder’s choice to get Piqua within 15-14, but that was how the game ended.

Piqua was scheduled to play at Bradford today.