Lehman seeks varsity boys basketball coach; Houston Softball Showcase this weekend; Echo Hills league results

Lehman Catholic is seeking a varsity boys basketball coach.

Head coaching experience is preferred but not required. Interested parties should send a resume to Richard Roll Athletic Director Lehman Catholic High School, 2,400 St Marys Avenue, Sidney, Ohio 45365 or e-Mail r.roll@lehmancatholic.com.

Houston Showcase

set for this weekend

HOUSTON — The Houston Softball Showcase will be held Friday and Saturday.

On the back diamond Friday, Piqua will play Russia at 4:30 p.m., while Indians will play Russia at 6:15 p.m.

On the varsity diamond, Lehman Catholic will play Indian Lake at 4:30 p.m. and Lehman Catholic will play Piqua at 6:15 p.m.

On Saturday on the back diamond, Sidney will play Fort Loramie at 10 a.m., Fort Loramie will play Troy at 1:30 p.m. and Parkway will play Riversie at 3:15 p.m.

On the varsity diamond, Houston will play Riverside at 10 a.m., Wapakoneta will play Middletown Madison at 11:45 a.m., Sidney vs. Parkway at 1:30 p.m., Houston will play Middletown Madison at 3:15 p.m. and Troy will play Wapakoneta at 5 p.m.

Admission for the tournament is $5

Robbins cards

36 at Echo Hills

Brian Robbins was low gross with 36 in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills.

Casey Lavey was second at 39 and Doug Harter, JayDee Denson, Jeff Jennings and Mike Bosse all tied for third with 41.

Sharing low net with 33 were Don Larger, Jeff Heath and Dave Cox.

STANDINGS

Mulligan’s Pub 16

Murray Properties 11.5

Unity National Bank 9

Paul Sherry Chrysler 9

Joe Thoma Jewelers 9

Smitty’s Bike Shop 7.5

Francis Office Supply 7

Patriot Fence 4

3 Bros & The “Law” 4

Long Shots 3

Two card

36 at Echo

Brian Robbins and Brian Deal shared low gross honors in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills with 36.

Kirt Huemmer was third with 38.

Sharing low net with 33 were Brody Fox, Mick Leffel, Jeff Dawson and Scott Zimpher.

STANDINGS

Brownlee-Wray 12

Hemm’s Glass 10.5

Erwin Distributing 10.5

Classic Concrete 9.5

Hank’s Place 9

Jennings’ Construction 8.5

Winsupply of Piqua 8.5

Paul Sherry Chrysler 7

Gisco 7

Atlantis Sportswear 5

A.R.M.S. Inc. 4.5

Koverman Staley Dickerson 4