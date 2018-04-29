Edison State baseball, softball stay busy

Staff Reports

The Edison State baseball and softball teams have been busy recently.

BASEBALL

Edison State continued its winnings ways.

After dropping a game with Heidelberg, the Chargers swept Lorain County to improve to 15-19 on the season.

Edison lost to Heidelberg 13-5.

Jake Clements was 2-for-4 with a double, while Dylan Arnold, Cameron Davis and Ryan Profitt all had RBIs.

Edison won the first game with Lorain County 14-8.

Arnold was 4-for-4 with a double, while Clements was 4-for-5, with a double and two RBIs.

Drake Carman was 4-fo4-5, with three RBIs and a double, while Profitt was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Will Ludington was 2-for-4 with one RBI, Chase Schoeff was 2-for-4, Austin McLain had two RBIs and Henry Barwick had a double.

Edison won the second game 3-2 in eight innings.

Profitt was 2-for-4, with a double and one RBI, while Schoeff was 2-for-3 with one RBI.

Clemaents and Ludington were both 2-for-4.

Cooper Denney and Jackson Hobbs combined on a three-hitters, striking out six and walking two.

SOFTBALL

After four tough games with Sinclair, the Edison State softball team split a doubleheader with UNOH Saturday.

Against Sinclair, Edison State lost by scores of 8-0, 12-0,, 13-0 and 14-11.

Justice Warner had Edison’s only hit in the 8-0 loss, while former Piqua standout Alexis Gordon was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Sinclair.

In the 12-0 loss, Edison did not have a hit.

Gordon was 4-f0r-4 with a double for Sinclair, with two RBIs.

In the 13-0 loss, Alexis Ontrop had Edison’s only hit.

Gordon was 2-for-5 for Sinclair, with a double.

In the final game, Edison was able to get the bats going in a 14-11 loss.

Mackenzie Smith had a huge game at the plate, going 3-for-4, with two doubles and six RBIs.

Lexi Romine was 3-for-4, with a douuble and one RBI, while Rayna Brownlee was 2-for-3 with one RBI.

Warner was 2-for-4 with one RBI, Lexie Long was 2-for-5 and Emma Miller had one RBI.

For Sinclair, Gordon was 3-for-6 with two RBIs.

Edison lost the opener against UNOH 3-1, before winning the second game 3-2.

in the first game, Warner and Brownlee were both 2-for-3.

Tori Smith and Romine combined on an eight-hitter, striking out one.