Weekend Track Roundup

Staff Reports

PLEASANT HILL — The Covington boys and girls track and field teams swept the Indian Twilight Friday night at Newton.

Covington boys won with 206, Piqua was second with 126 and Newton was third with 104.

For Covington, Cade Harshbarger swept the 110 hurdles, 15.80; and 300 hurdles, ;41.44 while Ty Freeman wib the 100, 11.68; and 200, 23.58.

Also winning were Nathan Lyle, 400, 52.51; Jett Murphy, pole vault, 14-0; the 400 relay, 45.37; the 800 relay, 1:34.39; and the 1,600 relay, 3:41.0.

Taking second were Alex Shaffer, 100, 12.05; Gray Harshbarger, 400, 53.10; Austin Flick, 200, 25.49; Hunter Alexander, discus, 100-6 1-2; Zach Parrett, high jump, 5-10; and Sam Pritchard, shot put, 41-2.

Finishing third were Ethan Herron, 100, 12.10; and Tyler Fraley, high jump, 5-8; and long jump, 18-5 1-4.

Winning for Piqua was the 3,200 relay, 9:12.84;

Taking second were Gaven Barnes, 1,600 Racewalk, 9:20.18; Ethan Heidenreich, long jump, 18-8 1-4; Jackson Hutelskamp, pole vault, 10-6; the 400 relay, 51.84; the 800 relay, 1:40.05; and the 1,600 relay, 3:48.75.

Finishing third were Quinton Evans, 400, 56.41; Matt Blankenship, 44.27; Mitch Fletcher, 800, 2:20.62; and Barnes, pole vault.

For Newton boys, Dawson Hildebrand swept the shot, 47-4 1-2; and discus, 126-5 1-2; while Cameron Stine won the high jump, 6-0; and long jump, 19-0.

Taking second were Stine, 110 hurdles, 15.96 and 300 hurdles, 43.89; while finishing third was Colton Flanary, 1,600 Racewalk, 10:23.75;

Covington girls had 197, while Minster B was second with 151.

Piqua was third with 112 and Newton was fourth with 70.5.

For Covington girls, Breanna Kimmel swept the 100, 12.92; and 200, 26.82; while Lauren Christian won the shot put, 40-3; and discus, 118-6 1-2.

Also winning were Kelsey Dysinger, 1,600 Racewalk, 11:56.58; Rayna Horner, 400, 59.06; Paige Boehringer, 800, 2:29.50; the 400 relay, 54.43; the 800 relay, 1:54.09; and the 1,600 relay, 4:19.38.

Taking second were Morgan Kimmel, 100 hurdles, 17.98 and 300 hurdles, 53.66; Breanna Kimmel, 400, 60.90; Ashlyn Plessinger, 800, 2:33.80; Horner, 200, 27.40; Dysinger, 3,200, 13:37,0 and pole vault, 7-6.

Finishing third were Olivia Mohler, discus, 88-0 1-2; and Breanna Kimmel, long jump, 14-11 1-2; while Ellery Reck tied for third in the pole vault, 7-0.

Winning for Piqua were Ana Adams, 1,600, 5:51.43; and the 3,200 relay, 11:22.65.

Taking second were the 400 relay, 56.38; the 800 relay, 1:56.26; and the 1,600 relay, 4:33.18.

Finishing third were Lauren Mitchell, 100 hurdles, 18.45; Whitney Evans, 300 hurdles, 55.32; and Ellie Jones, 800, 2:38.98.

For Newton, finishing second were Macy Flanary, 1,600 Racewalk, 11:57.95; and Alicia Dunning, high jump, 5-8.

Taking third were Maddie Hildebrand, 1,600 Racewalk, 12:30.25; and the 3,200 relay, 12:10.0; while Rylie Resides tied for third in the pole vault, 11=0.

East teams

sweep meet

ARCANUM — The Miami East boys and girls track and field team swept the Arcanum Invitational Saturday.

Both teams scored 167,5 points.

Justin Brown led the boys, sweeping the 100, 11.3; and long jump, 18-9 1-2.

Also winning were Aaron Lawrence, 110 hurdles, 17.0; Taton Bertsch, 300 hurdles, 43.9; the 400 relay (Brown, Colton Weldy, Dalton Taynor, Daniel Baker) in a meet record of 45.6; the 800 relay (Blaine Brokschmidt, Baker, Taynor, Weldy), 1:37.2; the 1,600 relay (Brokschmidt, Baker, Bertsch, James Rowley) in a meet record 3:39.5 and the 3,200 relay (Eric Austerman, Jonah Brautigam, Taton Bertsch, Gavin Horne) in a meet record time of 8:39.0.

Taking second were Austerman, 800, 2:09.9; Taynor, 200, 23.2; Brown, high jump, 5-10; Ryan Teale, shot put, 40-6 3-4 and the big man relay, 51.9.

Finishing third were Bertsch, 300 hurdles, 17.8; Taynor, 100, 11.4; Austerman, 1,600, 5:01.0; Horne, 800, 2:10.5; and Weldy, 200, 24.2.

For the girls, Lindsey Yingst swept the 800, 2:44.1; and 1,600, 6:05.8; while Rahel Ondera won the 400, 1:09.4; and the discus, 112-5.

Also winning were Kaitlyn Mack, 300 hurdles, 50.7; Amber Kinnison, shot put, 32-1; the 1,600 relay (Ondera, Yingst, Ashlyn Monnin, Mack), 4:32.1; and the 3,200 relay (Yingst, Monnin, Paige Blauvelt, Natalie Blair), 11:28.3.

Taking second were Delaney Bourelle, 100, 13.6; Natalie Bair, 800, 2:47.4; Mack, 200, 28.6; Blauvelt, 3,200, 14:38.3; Liza Bair, high jump, 4-8; and Mikayla Schaffner, shot put, 31-5.

Finishing third were the 400 relay (Josie DesAutels, Maria Staton, Mady Osborne, Bourelle), 56.6; the 800 relay (Liza Bair, Natalie Bair, Monnin, Bourelle), 2:02.2.

Lehman girls

second at Cardinal

NEW BREMEN — The Lehman Catholic girls finished second at the Cardinal Invitational Friday, while Russia boys were 10th and Russia girls were 11th.

Alanna O’Leary led Lehman, sweeping the 100, 12.70; 200, 26.49; and 400, 61.26.

Also winning were the 400 relay (Lauren McFarland, Olivia Monnin, Rylie McIver, Lindsey Magoteaux), 53.17; and the 800 relay (Magoteaux, Monnin, McIver, O’Leary), 1:51.47.

Magoteaux was second in the 100, 16.84; and third in the long jump, 16-0 1-2.

For Russia girls, taking second were Becca Seger, 1,600, 5:47.81; and the 3,200 relay (Seger, Jessica York, Claire Meyer, Anna Fiessinger), 10:40.88.

Finishing third was Meyer, 1,600, 5:50.02.

Houston boys

finish third

WEST MILTON — The Houston boys track and field team finished third at the Kenny Beard Invitational Saturday, while the Houston girls finished fourth.

Tristin Freistuhler led the boys.

He swept the 1,600, 4:51.01 and 3,200, 1:49.73 and teamed with Parker Cox, Blake Jacobs and Ethan Knouff for a win in the 3,200 relay, 8:40.77.

David Stammen also won, taking first in the discus with a throw of 148-6.

Finishing second were Ethan Knouff, 800, 2:12.90; Dakota Francis, 200, 24.0; and the Ironman relay, 53.42.

Taking third were Stammen, shot put, 40-10; and Amir Waters, long jump, 17-2 1-4.

Hollie Voisard had a strong showing for the Houston girls.

First, she won the 1,600 in a photo finish with teammate Morgan Ely.

Voisard was first in 5:33.80, while Ely was second in 5:33.84.

Voisard added a win in the 800, 2:42.75; while Shelby Ayers won the discus, 110-2.

Ely also had a second-place finish in the 3,200, 12:58.57; and a third-place finish in the 800, 2:51.04.

Also finishing second were Kaitlyn Fishel, shot put, 29-6; and the Ironwoman relay, 64.42.

Also taking third were Danielle Stephenson, 3,200, 14:38.66; Ayers, shot put, 28-11; the 1,600 relay, 4:45.01; and the 3,200 relay, 11:49.79.

Bradford runs

at Greenville

GREENVILLE — The Bradford boys finished seventh at the Greenville Invitational Saturday, while the girls were fifth.

The Bradford boys were led by Johnny Fike’s win in the 1,600, 4:54.63.

Kurt Hoover finished second in the 400, 55.46; while Kyle Mills was third in 55.79.

Bradford girls got third-place finishes from Karmen Knepp, 1,600, 5:46.15; and the 3,200 relay (Olivia Daugherty, Karmen Knepp, Tori Derstine, Mercedes Smith), 11:01.94.