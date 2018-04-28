Piqua baseball loses 10-4 to Fairmont; edges Fairborn 7-6

Staff Reports

The Piqua baseball team spotted Fairborn four runs without a hit and couldn’t recover in a 10-4 loss Saturday afternoon in GWOC crossover action.

Piqua dropped to 8-12, while Fairmont improved to 8-10.

In the opening inning, Jesse Reliford reached on an error with one out, went to third on a fly out and scored on a passed ball.

Fairmont added three more runs in the second before it got its first hit.

With runners on second and third and one out, reached on an error to score one run.

Nick Vittorio had a sacrifice fly to score a run and Baker scored on a passed ball to make it 4-0, before Tyler Shaneyfelt singled for the Firebirds first hit.

Fairmont scored two more runs without a hit in the fourth to make it 6-0.

After Baker walked and Shaneyfelt reached on an error with one out, both runners scored when Reliford reached on an error.

Piqua was able to get back in the game with four runs in the home fifth, before Jared Nunez relieved Brendan Hensley.

Seth Trapp started the rally with a walk.

Owen Toopes and Zack Lavey both singled and one run scored when Cory Cotrell reached on an error.

Derek Hite had a sacrifice fly to score a run and Mick Karn and Austin Davis had RBI singles.

But, Hite’s two-out double in the seventh was Piqua’s only baserunner the rest of the way.

Fairmont scored two runs each in the sixth and seventh after Blaine Ouhl relieved Toopes.

In the sixth, catcher Jan Adorno threw a runner out trying to steal third.

But, three hit batters and two walks led to two runs, with Tyler Spurlock having a RBI single.

In the seventh, Baker walked and came around to score with one out on a single by Shaneyfelt.

An error on the throw in allowed him to take second and he scored on Reliford’s sacrifice fly to make the final 10-4.

Toopes and Ouhl combined on a seven-hitter, striking out two, walking seven and hitting four batters.

Hensley and Vittorio combined on a seven-hitter, walking three and striking out two.

Piqua was coming off a 7-6 win over Fairborn Friday.

Piqua opened a 7-0 lead after two innings and held on for the win.

The Indians put four runs on the board in the first.

Zack Lavey reached on an error with one out.

Cory Cotrell singled and both runners scored on Derek Hite’s double.

Austin Davis reached on an error and Spencer Lavey and Jan Adorno had RBI singles to cap the inning.

Piqua added three more in the second to make it 7-0.

Owen Toopes walked and Zack Lavey sacrificed him to second.

Cotrell had a RBI single.

After Hite singled, both runners scored on Davis’ two-run single.

Iverson Ventura pitched the first four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, while walking two.

Spencer Lavey pitched the final three innings to get the save.

Lavey didn’t allow a hit, giving up one unearned run. He struck out four and walked one.

Spencer Lavey was 3-for-4 at the plate, while Cotrell was 2-for-3 and Hite, Davis and Adorno were all 2-for-4.