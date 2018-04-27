Thursday Baseball Roundup

Staff Reports

The Piqua baseball team lost 5-1 to Greenville Thursday in GWOC American action.

Piqua was trailing 4-0 before getting a run in the bottom of the fifth.

Austin Davis started the rally with a one-out single and went to third on Iverson Ventura’s single.

With two outs, Ethan Pohlschneider — who had four RBIs in a win over Greenville Tuesday — delivered a RBI single to get Piqua on the board.

But, Greenville would add another run to make the final 5-1.

Jan Adorno had a double for Piqua.

Davis, Ventura and Owen Toopes combined on a 12-hitter, striking out six and walking three.

Piqua, 7-12 overall and abd 5-8 in GWOC American play, will host Fairmont at 2 p.m. today.

Lehman Catholic

tops Troy Christian

The Lehman Catholic baseball team defeated Troy Christian 13-7.

Troy Christian scored a run in the first, but Lehman scored four in the second and third to take control.

Lehman had 14 hits and two errors while the Eagles had seven hits and three errors.

Bryce Kennedy was 5 for 5 with 1 RBI and one run for Lehman. Alex Keller was 2 for 5 with 4 RBIs and one run, Brandon Barhorst was 2 for 5, RJ Bertini was 1 for 5 with 3 RBIs and Owen Smith had four runs. Kennedy had a double.

Jared Magoteaux picked up the win in relief. He pitched four innings, had four strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit.

Newton tops

Miami East

CASSTOWN — The Newton Indians fought off Miami East on the road in Cross County Conference play Thursday, remaining unbeaten in the league with a 9-5 victory.

Newton (13-1, 9-0 CCC) and Miami East (7-7, 5-4 CCC) each had nine hits in the game, but the Indians committed zero errors and took advantage of four Viking miscues in the game. Noah Weaver had three hits and four RBIs for Newton, Nash Lavy had two RBIs and Ryan Mollette had two hits.

Cole Weaver got the win for Newton, pitching 6 2-3 innings and striking out five.

“Overall, this was a big win for us,” Newton coach Jordan Kopp said. “It was good to see us compete and play good defense throughout. We had a couple of games last week where we had too many errors, so this was good to see. And I really like the way we’re swinging the bats right now. This was a pretty back-and-forth game, but we put four on them in the third and added some insurance in the fifth to give Cole a nice lead to work with.”

Brandon Wilson was 3-for-4 with a double for Miami East.

Jessie Nick had a double and two RBIs, while Alex Hayes had two RBIs.

Austin Rutledge, Adam Ott, Tyler Kirby and Garrett Lemaster combined on a nine-hitter, striking out four and walking four.

Newton hosts a doubleheader against Emmanuel Christian Saturday. After hosting Twin Valley South Friday, Miami East travels to Milton-Union Monday.

Buccs lose

to Trojans

ARCANUM — The Covington baseball team lost to Arcanum 9-2 Thursday in CCC action.

Houston gets

ast Botkins

The Houston baseball team defeated Botkins 11-1 Thursday.

The Wildcats scored three runs in the sixth to earn an SCAL run-rule win over Botkins on Thursday.

Houston had 10 hits and two errors while Botkins had two hits and two errors.

Howie Ludwig pitched a complete game for Houston and had eight strikeouts.

Ludwig was 2 for 4 for Houston with 2 RBIs. Hunter Herrick was 2 for 4 with two runs and 2 RBIs and Jake Trent was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one run.

Tigers fall

to Redskins

Versailles fell 6-3 in a road MAC game on Thursday. St. Henry scored all its runs by the fourth inning to take control for good. Versailles tried to rally with two in the seventh but couldn’t pull closer.

The Redskins had nine hits and three errors while Versailles had seven hits and six errors.

Andrew Demange was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs for Versailles while Keaton McEldowney was 1 for 3 with one run and Kyle Pothast was 1 for 3 with two runs.

Cole Niekamp was charged with the loss. He pitched four innings and allowed two earned runs on eight hits. He had two strikeouts.