Wolfe honored by Bluffton University

BLUFFTON — Jordan Wolfe, a 2014 graduate of Covington High School, has put together a phenomenal collegiate football career at Bluffton University, where he will earn his diploma on May 6.

And recently Wolfe, who played football all four years for the Beavers, was named to the 2018 NFF Honor Society by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame for his outstanding performance on the football field and in the classroom.

To be eligible for selection, athletes must meet four specific requirements:

– Completed their final year of playing eligibility in 2017;

– Graduated players, who have remaining eligibility but will not return to collegiate play (e.g. declared for NFL Draft or retired from football), may also be nominated.

– Achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout entire course of undergraduate study; and

– Met all NCAA- or NAIA-mandated progress toward degree requirements.

Wolfe, who holds an accumulative 3.5 GPA as a double major in Business Administration and Marketing, exceeded those requirements and was chosen for induction along with three of his senior teammates – Antonio Capasso (Eastlake/Trinity), Wyatt Jarrell (Racine/Southern Local), Noah Rathbun (Erving, Mass./Pioneer Valley Regional).

“It’s an honor,” Wolfe said of being selected to the NFF Honor Society. “It’s a national award offered to student/athletes from all divisions, so it means a lot.”

Coming to college in the fall of 2014 from Covington High School, where he was a First-Team All-Ohio and CCC Lineman of the Year as a senior, Wolfe didn’t know what to expect from college.

“Coming from Covington, I always thought we had a great work ethic, which we do at that level,” Wolfe explained. “You know, Covington has a great lifting program and things like that, but when you get to college it’s more of a full-time job balancing athletics with academics – like a twelve, fourteen hour-a-day job. That’s the best way I can explain it.”

When it came to balancing the time requirements to be a well-rounded student/athlete, Wolfe had a solid group of mentors around him to help him along the way.

“I credit a lot of my time management to the coaching staff we have here,” Wolfe said. “There is a lot to process and time management is so critical, but they developed an academic game plan and I followed that religiously. College is tough and I didn’t know how tough it was going to be when I came here as a freshman, but they helped me balance being a student/athlete.”

And the results have been rewarding for Wolfe as he enjoyed four years of football at Bluffton, with his senior year being as a starting guard.

“It was a lot of fun,” Wolfe said of his collegiate football career. “Yes, it was tough and I didn’t play a whole lot my first couple of years. But I kept working and saw more and more playing time as a junior and senior.”

He also made lifelong friends along the way.

“I had a lot of fun and made a lot of friends in the guys I got to play with,” he continued. “I’ll have them as friends for the rest of my life.”

With his upcoming graduation set for May 6th, Wolfe knows his playing days are behind him as he also looks forward to getting married in 2019.

But as he reflects back to where it all started for him as a youngster at Covington High School, he is in awe of how far he has come.

“I remember coming out (for football) my sophomore year in high school asking myself, ‘What have I gotten myself into?,” Wolfe chuckled. “Back then I came out because some of my buddies begged me to play. Now, several years later, I’m looking back on a college career. It’s really pretty cool.”

Wolfe overcame is own doubts by taking advise from those he could trust, something he advises younger kids to do as well.

“There are a lot of kids out there who are where I was when I was fifteen, sixteen years old – and they are unsure of themselves,” Wolfe said. “I’d tell them to listen to the people who have been there and take their advise – your teachers, your coaches, your parents. They may not tell you what you want to hear, but they all have your best interest at heart. Learn from the people who lead by example.”

And who knows, you may accomplish amazing things – like Jordan Wolfe.