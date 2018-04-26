Edison baseball takes three of four from Clark State; beats UNOH

Staff Reports
The Edison State Community College baseball team won three of four games recently to improve to 13-18 on the season.
Edison started with a sweep of Clark State.
The Chargers won the first game 6-4.
Ryan Profitt was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, while Cameron Davis was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a double.
Jake Clements had a RBI and a double.
Marcus Johnson and Garrett Lee combined on a seven-hitter.
Johnson struck out nine and walked two in six innings.
Edison won the second game 10-4.
Will Ludington was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two doubles, while Edward Alexander was 3-for-4.
Dylan Arnold was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI, while Davis was 2-for-5 with a double and one RBI.
Profitt and Chase Schoeff both had one RBI.
Profitt and Nick Gray combined on a five-hitter, striking out 10 and walking eight.
Edison then split a doubleheader with Clark State.
The Chargers dropped the first game 8-7.
Schoeff was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a double, while Alexander was 3-for-4 and Clements was 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Davis was 2-for-3 with one RBI, Austin McLain had one RBI and Ludington doubled.
Jackson Hobbs and Hunt Doepel combined on an eight-hitter, striking out six.
Edison bounced back with a 17-9 win in the second game.
Arnold was 4-for-6 with two RBIs, while McLain was 3-for-5 with one RBI.
Ludington was 2-for-4 with a double and Schoeff was 2-for-6 with three RBIs.
Clements had two RBIs, while Davis, Profitt and Alexander all had one RBI.
Doepel and Tanner Lee combined on a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking six.
Edison made it four out of five with a 17-10 win over University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima.
Arnold was 3-for-6 with two RBIs, while McLain was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Davis was 2-for-5 with a double, while Ludington was 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Clements was 2-for-2 with a double, while Schoeff had a triple and two RBIs.
Drake Carman had three RBIs, while Profitt and Alexander both had one RBI.
