Edison baseball takes three of four from Clark State; beats UNOH

Staff Reports

The Edison State Community College baseball team won three of four games recently to improve to 13-18 on the season.

Edison started with a sweep of Clark State.

The Chargers won the first game 6-4.

Ryan Profitt was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, while Cameron Davis was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a double.

Jake Clements had a RBI and a double.

Marcus Johnson and Garrett Lee combined on a seven-hitter.

Johnson struck out nine and walked two in six innings.

Edison won the second game 10-4.

Will Ludington was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two doubles, while Edward Alexander was 3-for-4.

Dylan Arnold was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI, while Davis was 2-for-5 with a double and one RBI.

Profitt and Chase Schoeff both had one RBI.

Profitt and Nick Gray combined on a five-hitter, striking out 10 and walking eight.

Edison then split a doubleheader with Clark State.

The Chargers dropped the first game 8-7.

Schoeff was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a double, while Alexander was 3-for-4 and Clements was 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Davis was 2-for-3 with one RBI, Austin McLain had one RBI and Ludington doubled.

Jackson Hobbs and Hunt Doepel combined on an eight-hitter, striking out six.

Edison bounced back with a 17-9 win in the second game.

Arnold was 4-for-6 with two RBIs, while McLain was 3-for-5 with one RBI.

Ludington was 2-for-4 with a double and Schoeff was 2-for-6 with three RBIs.

Clements had two RBIs, while Davis, Profitt and Alexander all had one RBI.

Doepel and Tanner Lee combined on a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking six.

Edison made it four out of five with a 17-10 win over University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima.

Arnold was 3-for-6 with two RBIs, while McLain was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Davis was 2-for-5 with a double, while Ludington was 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Clements was 2-for-2 with a double, while Schoeff had a triple and two RBIs.

Drake Carman had three RBIs, while Profitt and Alexander both had one RBI.