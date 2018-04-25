Piqua softball drops two games with Greenville

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

The Piqua softball team pushed Greenville to the limits Tuesday in the first of two meetings with the Wave at Greenville.

Hannah Anderson blasted a two-run homer and some spectacular defense, led by second baseman Kathy Young and shortstop Lily Stewart had Greenville fans on the edge of their seats before the Wave won 3-2.

It was a very different story Wednesday when Greenville made the return trip to Piqua for the finale in the series.

Greenville freshman pitcher Grace Shaffer ran her record to 5-0, throwing a one-hitter while walking two, striking out one and facing two batters over the minimum in the Wave’s 13-0 five-inning win.

Greenville clinched the GWOC North title with the win, improving to 18-4 overall and 12-0 in GWOC American play, while Piqua dropped to 6-14 and 5-7.

Greenville took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and Piqua southpaw Kennedy Fashner had to leave after five batters due to a shoulder injury and Mariah Blankenship pitched the rest of the game.

Nyesha Wright and Cassie Cromwell walked, Sydney Grote had a RBI single and a second run scored when Baylee Petry’s ball fell in the outfield.

Sarah Marion drew a leadoff walk for Piqua in the home first.

But, Greenville was able to turn a double-play on Lily Stewart’s sacrifice bunt to end the threat.

Piqua would not have another baserunner until Blankenship’s two-out single in the fourth broke up Shaffer’s no-hitter.

It appeared Piqua’s Haleigh Beougher had doubled in the third, but she was ruled to be out of the box when she hit the ball.

Greenville added two more in the second to make it 4-0.

Morgan Gilbert drew a one-out walk.

After a sacrifice by Wright, Cromwell slugged a two-run homer.

Greenville got two more in the third to make it 6-0.

Petry singled and Courtney Bryson ran for her.

Haleigh Mayo walked and Lani Shilt singled, before Zoe Pressnall drilled a two-run single.

But, Blankenship got out of the jam without further damage.

Third baseman Anderson caught a bunt attempt and threw to second baseman Kathy Young to double the runner off second and Blankenship got a ground out to end the inning.

In the fourth, Greenville plated four runs to make it 10-0.

Cromwell had a one-out double and Grote singled. Petry and Mayo had RBI singles and Pressnall added a two-run single, before Blankenship got out of a bases-loaded jam to end the inning.

Greenville added three more in the fifth to make the final 13-0.

Cromwell singled and Grote walked.

Both runners scored when no one covered first base on Bryson’s fielder’s choice and Bryson ended up on third.

She scored when Shilt reached on an error.