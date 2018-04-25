Barr wins first feature at Waynesfield Motorosports Park

WAYNESFIELD — The Performance Powder Coating AMSA Mini Sprints took the track for 20 laps of racing Saturday, with local driver Ryan Barr coming out on top at Waynesfield Motorsports Park.

Ron Coleman and Justin Kirk led the field to the opening green flag, but neither driver in row one claimed the lead on the opening lap.

Rather, Barr from his outside row two starting spot took control of the field. The sole incident of main came early on in the form of a red flag for the 81H of Anthony Haas.

Haas made contact with the 11J of James Moore exiting turn three as Haas attempted to pass.

Haas climbed out from behind the wheel uninjured.

Both drivers retired from the event.

Back under green, Barr continued to lead the way.

Ron Coleman tried to reel in Barr until he lost a battle with Chris Bounds for the second spot.

Like Coleman, Bounds was no match for Barr’s 21B, giving the 16-year old Piqua driver his first ever win at Waynesfield.

Coleman muscled back to finish second, while Bounds finished third.

Barr was met in victory lane by his family, who double as his pit crew.

Nick Daugherty and Bounds picked up the heat wins.