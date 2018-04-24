Piqua baseball rallies for 10-6 win over Greenville in GWOC American play

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

The Piqua baseball team used two big innings to rally from a 4-0 deficit to beat Greenville 10-6 Tuesday in GWOC American action.

The Indians, 7-10 overall and 5-6 in GWOC American play, scored four runs in the fourth inning and six in the fifth to pick up the win. The Green Wave falls to 5-9 overall and 4-7 in GWOC American play.

Piqua sent nine players to the plate in the fourth against Greenville starter Owen Paulus to even the game after trailing 4-0.

Derek Hite started things off with a walk, but was forced out at second on Austin Davis’ fielder’s choice.

Zane Beougher hit a grounder to second, but throw to second was wide, with Davis going to third and Beougher ending up at second base.

Jan Adorno grounded out with the runners holding, but Ethan Pohlschneider followed with a two-run single to get Piqua on the board.

After Owen Toopes singled, both Pohlschneider and Toopes scored on a two-run double by Spencer Lavey to tie the game at 4-4.

Greenville took the lead back in the home fourth without a hit.

Landon Eldridge was hit by a pitch, went to second on a stolen bases and ended up at third, before Kyle Mills’ sacrifice fly made it 5-4.

But, Piqua would send 10 batters to the plate in the top of the fifth, scoring six times to take control.

Hite started the rally with a double, with Davis following with a double to tie the game at five and bringing Mills on in relief of Paulus.

Beougher walked and Adorno reached on an error.

Pohlschneider drilled another two-run single to give Piqua a 7-5 lead and Toopes was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Lavey walked to force in a run and Mick Karn’s fielder’s choice scored a run to make it 9-5. Lavey came in on a wild pitch to make it 10-5 and only a diving catch by Eldridge in centerfield to end the inning prevented further damage.

Greenville was able to get one run in the home sixth.

Eldridge singled moved around to third and scored on a wild pitch.

But, Hite was able to finish off the win, pitching a five-hitter, while stirking out eight and walking four.

The game had started with Piqua missing an opportunity to score in the top of the first.

Toopes walked and Lavey singled between the hole between first and second with no outs.

Karn’s fielder’s choice moved them to second and third with two outs, before Paulus got a pop out to end the inning.

Greenville got on the board in the home first, with an unearned run.

Mills singled with one out, but was forced out at second on Tyler Beyke’s fielder’s choice.

He stole second and third and an errant throw allowed him to score.

Greenville made it 2-0 in the second.

Tony Sells and Reed Hanes singled. Alec Fletcher walked to load the bases and Sells scored on Ethan Saylor’s fielder’s choice before Hite got a strikeout and fly out to end the inning.

Greenville added two more runs in the third.

Mills walked and Beyke singled. With two outs, Hanes walked to load the bases.

Fletcher had a RBI single and Saylor was hit by a pitch to force in a run and make it 4-0, before Piqua turned things around in its next two at bats.

Piqua will be back in action Thursday, hosting Greenville in a game that was rained out on Monday.

Saturday’s game with Fairmont has been changed to a 2 p.m. start.

