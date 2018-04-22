Posted on by

Edison State softball drops games

,

Rayna Brownlee

Rayna Brownlee


Lexie Long


Justice Warner


Staff Reports

The Edison State softball team lost five games recently.

The Lady Chargers lost to Wilmington JVs 8-7.

Justice Warner was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and home run, while Lexie Long was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Emma Miller and Mackenzie Smith were both 2-for-4 and Rayna Brownlee and Lexi Romine each had one RBI.

Then, the Chargers headed North for 4 OCCAC games.

Edison lost to Cuyahoga 13-1 and 17-1.

In the opener, Warner had a triple and Long had a double.

In the second game, Warner’s single was Edison’s only hit and she drove in a run.

Edison, 4-9, then lost two games to Lakeland.

The Chargers lost the opener 10-6.

Long was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Tori Smith was 2-for-3 wiht one RBI.

Miller was 2-for-5 and Mackenzie Smith had one RBI.

Edison lost the second game 10-6.

Long was 3-for-3, while Brownlee was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.

Stephanie Scholl had a double and two RBIs, while Miller and Lexis Ontrop each had one RBI.

Rayna Brownlee
http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/04/web1_Brownless_Rayna.jpgRayna Brownlee

Lexie Long
http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/04/web1_Long_Lexie.jpgLexie Long

Justice Warner
http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/04/web1_Warner_Justice.jpgJustice Warner

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU