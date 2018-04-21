Northmont baseball holds on for 4-2 win over Piqua

By Rob Kiser

The Piqua baseball team stayed right in the game with a good Northmont team, but the T-Bolts were able to come away with a 4-2 victory.

Piqua had rallied from a 3-0 deficit.

In the fourth, Cory Cotrell singled and came around to score on Mick Karn’s double to get the Indians within 3-1.

In the fifth, Ethan Pohlschneider singled and Jan Adorno walked.

Zack Lavey put down a sacrifice bunt to put runners on second and third.

On Ethan Toopes fielder’s choice to the shortstop, Pohlschneider scored but Adorno was thrown out trying to go from second to third and Northmont pitcher Nick Mooney got a groundout to end the inning.

Northmont added an unearned run in the seventh.

Justin Combs reached on an error, went from first to third on a passed ball and scored on Cj Van Schaik’s fielder’s choice.

After Pohlshneider got a one-out walk in the seventh, Austin Weaver entered the game and got a double play ball to end the game.

Northmont had taken a 1-0 lead in the first.

Cole Stephens doubled, went to third on Caden Cronebach’s single and scored on Adam Bendinelli’s fielder’s choice.

The T-Bolts made it 2-0 in the third on an unearned run.

Weaver reached on an error, went from first to third on an infield ground out and scored on a passed ball.

In the fourth, Northmont made it 3-0, but Piqua centerfielder Cory Cotrell prevented further damage.

Joe Pryor walked and Reagan Schommer reached on an error.

Justin Combs had a RBI single with one out.

On a fly ball to Cotrell in center, he threw a strike to catcher Adorno to cut down Schommer trying to score for a double play to end the inning and Piqua was able to make it interesting after that.

Stephans was 2-for-4 with a double for Northmont.

Both team had three pitchers split the duties.

Ryan Tanto pitched the first two innings for Northmont, followed by Mooney and Weaver.

They combined on a three-hitter, striking out five and walking four.

Iverson Ventura pitched the first three innings for Piqua, while Derek Hite pitched the fourth, before Lavey hurled the final three innings, keeping Piqua in the game.

They combined for a five-hitter, striking out five and walking just one.

Piqua, 6-10, will be back in GWOC American action on Monday and Tuesday with Greenville.

