Weekend Track Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Piqua boys track and field team finished fourth at the Salzman Relays Friday night, while the girls finished third.

For the boys, winning was the 800 sprint medley relay (Colin Roe, Coeby Patton, Jacob Bushnell, Matt Blankenship), 1:43.57.

Taking second were the triple jump (Ben Owen, Colin Roe, Silas Bragg), 94-4; the 800 relay (Matt Blankenship, Coeby Patton, Ethan Heidenreich, Jacob Bushnell), 1:38.63; and the 3,200 relay (Mitch Fletcher, Eli Baker, Preston Schaeffer, Quinton Evans), 9:31.95.

Finishing third were the pole vault (Jackson Huelskamp, Gaven Barnes), 6-0; the high jump (Tyler Partin, Owen Curtis, Josh Kimble), 16-0; shuttle hurdles relay (Ethan Heidenreich, Coeby Patton, Nick Heidenreich, Matt Blankenship), 1:14.33; the 1,600 relay (Coeby Patton, Ethan Heidenreich, Jacob Bushnell, Matt Blankenship), 3:51.12; the middle distance relay (Mitch Fletcher, Quinton Evans, Eli Baker, Preston Schaeffer), 6:35.11; distance medley relay (Preston Schaeffer, Quinton Evans, Eli Baker, Mitch Fletcher), 12:22.84; and the 4,200 relay (Preston Schaeffer, Eli Baker, Mitch Fletcher, Alex Phillips), 24.27.42.

For the girls, taking second was the shuttle hurdles relay (Colleen Cox, Elora Dodds, Jalynne Roberts, Skylar Sloan), 1:56.96;

Finishing third were the long jump (Kenzie Ellerman, Jaylynne Roberts, Jorda Karn), 18-0 1-4; the triple jump (Jalynne Roberts, Kenzie Ellerman, Rakaela Smith), 69-11 1-4; the 400 relay (Adde Honeycutt, Jalynne Roberts, Skylar Sloan, Whitney Evans), 54.81; the 1,60 relay (Colleen Cox, Ellie Jones, Whitney Evans, Elora Dodds), 4:37.39; and the middle distance relay (Colleen Cox, Whitney Evans, Ellie Jones, Elora Dodds), 8:06.70.

Lehman girls

finish sixth

WAYNESFIELD — The Lehman Catholic girls finished sixth at the Waynesfield-Goshen Tiger Invitational Friday night, while the boys finished 12th.

Alanna O’Leary led Lehman, sweeping the 100 and 400 and finishing second in the 200.

O’Leary lowered her stadium record and also set a meet record in the 400, winning in 59.0; while winning the 100 in 13.05; and taking second in the 200 in 26.71.

Also finishing second was the 800 relay (Lindsey Magoteaux, Olivia Monnin, Rylie McIver, Alanna O’Leary), 1:50.72.

Both Lehman and the winning team from Lima Bath (1:50.11) broke the former meet and stadium records.

McIver added a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles in 49.95.

Buccs compete

at Mose Relays

DAYTON — The Covington boys and girls track and field teams competed in the Edwin Moses Relays at Welcome Stadium Friday night.

The Covington boys finished eighth, while the girls finished fifth.

Covington pole vaulter Jett Murphy won the pole vault overall, clearing 14-0.

Tyler Fraley and Zach Parrett both cleared 5-10 in the high jump to give Covington a tie for second in that event.

The Covington girls were led by a wins in the 3,200 relay (Rayna Horner, Paige Boehringer, Ashlyn Plessinger, Danielle Alexander), 10:21.74; and shot put (Lauren Christian, Olivia Mohler), 68-7 3-4.

Christian’s put of 40-3 1-4 was the best overall.

Taking second was the 1,600 relay (Breanna Kimmel, Boehringer, Plessinger, Horner), 4:09.84.

Finishing third were the 800 relay (Maci White, Tori Lyle, Morgan Lowe, Breanna Kimmel), 1:54.55; and the pole vault (Kelsey Dysinger, Ellery Reck), 13-0.

Newton runs

at Bulldog

WEST MILTON — The Newton boys track and field team finished eighth at the Bulldog Invitational Saturday, while the girls tied for 12th.

Cameron Stine finished third in the high jump, 6-2; and 300 hurdles, 42.30; while Ethan Cook finished third in the 200, 23.82.

Tiger teams

sweep Stolz

EATON — The Versailles boys and girls track and field teams swept the Dean Stoltz Invitational Friday night.

The Versailles boys had 112 points, while Bryan was second with 94.

Josh Steinbrunner tripled, sweeping the 110 hurdles, 15.31; 300 hurdles, 40.71; and high jump, 6-0.

Joe Spitzer set a new meet record in winning the 3,200, 9:36.08; while AJ Ahrens won the shot put, 49-11 1-2.

Taking second were Cole Condon, 400, 51.48; Luke Shellhaaas, pole vault, 13-6; and the 1,600 relay (Steinbrunner, Kyle Jones, Cole Luthman, Mitchell Huelskamp), 3:32.96.

The Versailles girls had 107 points, while Talawanda was second with 86.67.

The Versailles 400 relay set a meet record Friday night.

The foursome of Ava Moran, Ellen Peters, Liz Watren, Lucy Prakel) was clocked in 1:48.28.

Also winning were Megan Rismiller, 3,200, 12:11.57; Prakel, pole vault, 10-6; and the 3,200 relay (Rismiller, Maria Mangen, Kenia McEldowney, Tori Schulze), 10:25.21; and the 1,600 relay (Lindsey Winner, Ellen Peters, Watren, McEldowney), 4:13.47.

Taking second were Lindsey Winner, 400, 63.80; Ellen Peters, 300 hurdles, 49.15; and McEldowney, 800, 2:31.27.

Finishing third were Emma Peters, 2000 Steeplechase, 8:51.11; Moran, 100, 12.90; and Dana Rose, 300 hurdles, 50.41.