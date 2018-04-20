Tennis, Softball Roundup

Staff Reports

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic tennis team defeated Legacy Christian 5-0 Thursday.

“It’s five wins in a row for our team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Elijah (Jock) had a great comeback at third singles from 4-0 down in the second set tiebreaker to clinch the team win for us. Griifin (West) came back strong after a quick loss in the first set to beat a kid he lost to last season.

“Sam (Ritze) and Danny (Lins) continued to dominate at first doubles and Sean (Toner) and Cole (Kramer) came up with a great come back in the second and third sets to get the 5-0 win fur us. Our team is very strong mentally which is why we are 7-3 with five straight wins.”

In singles, Griffin West defeated Ethan Croucher 2-6,6-3, 6-1; Ryan Goettemoeller defeated David Rose 6-1. 6-4; and Elijah Jock defeated Jake Black 6-2, 7-6.

In doubles, Sam Ritze and Danny Lins defeated Will Head and Matt Sullivan 6-2, 6-0; and Sean Toner and Cole Kramer won 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Max Schmiesing won a JV singles match 8-5 . Elias Bezy and Jack White won a JV doubles match 8-3.

SOFTBALL

FRIDAY

Lady Indians

fall to Xenia

XENIA — The Piqua softball team matched Xenia’s six hits Friday.

But, defense and timely hitting were again a problem, as Xenia won 4-1.

Piqua dropped to 5-11 overall and 5-5 in GWOC American play.

“We were coming off eight errors (against Sidney) and we had three more tonight,” Piqua coach Rick Claprood said. “It is tough to win when you are making errors. We didn’t make them in bunches tonight, we made them in three different innings, which was different.

“Both team had six hits. But, Xenia was able to get the big hits to get the runs in and we weren’t. Which has been a problem in the last couple games.”

Kennedy Fashner was the hard-luck lose, pitching a six-hitter, while striking out four and walking one.

Haleigh Beougher had a RBI single, while Mariah Blankenship, Hannah Anderson, Fashner, Kamy Trissel and Lily Stewart all singled.

THURSDAY

Lady Cavs

outslug JC

JACKSON CENTER — Lehman Catholic scored five runs in the sixth and seventh innings to earn a 14-10 non-conference win on Thursday over Jackson Center.

The Cavaliers had 16 hits and two errors while the Tigers had nine hits and four errors.

Grace Monnin was 3 for 5 with four RBIs. She had a double and a home run. Abby Schutte had four hits.

Grace Brandt was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Caitlin Swallow was 2 for 5 with two RBIs, Amanda Titterington had two hits and Angela Brunner doubled.

Brunner was the winning pitcher. She had three strikeouts and three walks.

Pack slams

Lady Jets

PITSBURG —Newton’s Haley Pack hit a grand slam Thursday, leading the Indians (9-3, 7-1 Cross County Conference) to a convincing 15-5 victory at Franklin Monroe.

Pack was 2 for 4 with the grand slam and six RBIs, Mallory Dunlevy was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Kylee Fisher was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Kristen Rappold was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Erin Norman got the win on the mound, striking out four, walking one and giving up eight hits and five runs in the five-inning game.

Newton will host the Strike Out Cancer Classic this weekend, facing Arcanum and Ben Logan at 6 and 8 p.m. Friday night and Graham and Russia at 5 and 9 p.m. Saturday.

Lady Vikings

lose to Trail

NEW PARIS — Miami East committed 12 errors Thursday at National Trail, falling 17-3 in Cross County Conference play.

Miami East (2-6, 2-5 CCC) was led offensively by Morgan Hamby and Emily Atkins with two hits apiece, with Hamby adding a double. Paige Lawson took the loss on the mound.

The Vikings host Greenon in a makeup doubleheader Saturday.

North stuns

Lady Buccs

LEWiSBURG — The Covington softball team lost to Tri-Country North 11-1 Thursday in CCC action.

That dropped Covington out of a share of the lead in the CCC.

Lady Roaders

top Patriots

NEW MADISON – Bradford beat Tri-Village 7-1 in a Cross County Conference softball game on Thursday.

Bradford scored the game’s first five runs with four in the first inning and one in the third. Tri-Village scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth then Tri-Village added two insurance runs in the seventh.

Bradford had seven hits and no errors in the game while Tri-Village had two hits and three errors.

Lady Tigers

lose to Minster

VERSAILLES – Versailles lost 12-4 to Minster in a Midwest Athletic Conference softball game on Thursday.

Minster scored the game’s first 11 runs with three in the first inning, three in the second, two in the fourth and three in the fifth. Versailles scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the fifth then Minster scored the game’s final run in the sixth inning.

Versailles had seven hits and four errors while Minster had 13 hits and one error.

Cori Lawrence was 2-for-3 with a RBI. Hailey McEldowney was 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run. Kami McEldowney went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a RBI and a run. Caitlin McEldowney was 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Kate Stammen was 1-for-3 with a walk and a RBI. Faith Huddle also had a RBI. Mallory George and Anna Gehret both walked and scored a run.

Lawrence pitched the complete game, allowing eight earned runs and four unearned runs on 13 hits, six walks, three hit batters and two strikeouts.