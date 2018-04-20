Piqua baseball rallies to beat Xenia; Fort Recovery edges Lehman Catholic 3-2

Staff Reports

XENIA — Piqua rallied from a 5-1 deficit with a seven-run sixth inning and defeated Xenia 8-5 Friday to get back on track.

Piqua improved to 6-9 overall and 4-6 in GWOC American play with the win.

Piqua had gotten on the board in the fifth after Xenia opened a 4-0 lead.

Owen Toopes reached on an error, was balked to second and scored on Cory Cotrell’s single.

Xenia scored in the home fifth to go up 5-1, before Piqua’s big inning.

Derek Hite was hit by a pitch and Austin Davis and Zane Beougher singled to load the bases.

Cameron Deal walked to force in a run and Toopes followed with a two-run single to make it 5-4.

Spencer Lavey had a RBI single to tie it 5-5 and Cotrell gave Piqua the lead with a RBI single.

Mick Karn had a RBI double and Davis capped the rally with a sacrifice fly to make it 8-5 and that;s how the game finished.

Davis was 2-for-3, while Toopes, Lavey and Cotrell were all 2-for-4.

Davis pitched a six-hitter on the mound, striking out three and walking two.

Piqua will host Northmont at noon today.

Fort Recovery

edges Lehman

SIDNEY — Coming off a loss to Legacy Christian Thursday, the Lehman Catholic baseball team faced a tough Fort Recovery team Friday at Lehman.

In a matchup of two traditional D-IV baseball powers, it was a battle to the end before Fort Recovery won 3-2.

Drew Barhorst pitched a solid game in taking the loss.

He allowed just four hits, striking out three, walking three and hitting a batter.

Nick Thwaits had all three RBIs for Fort Recovery.

The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the third.

Riley Post walked, stole second and went to third on an error. With two outs, Ben Homan was hit on a 1-2 pitch and stole second.

Both runners scored when Thwaits lined a double down the line.

Fort Recovery made it 3-0 in the fifth.

Kade Wendel walked, stole second and moved to third on Will Homan’s single.

Thwaits had a sacrifice fly to score Wendel with what would prove to be the winning run.

Drew Muhlenkamp and Riley Post combined on a three-hitter for Fort Recovery, striking out, walking fiveand hitting three batters.

In the Lehman fifth, Tyler Lachey led off with a single and Post came in for Muhlenkamp. After Alex Keller hit into a fielder’s choice, Bryce Kennedy was hit by a pitch.

Jared Magoteaux, who had two of Leman’s three hits, lined a double down the leftfield line to score Keller and Kennedy and make it 3-2.

But, Post struck out the next four batters and Lehman was unable to get a runner past first base the rest of the game.

The Cavaliers will host Belmont in a doubleheader today.

THURSDAY

Lehman edged

by Legacy Christian

XENIA — The Lehman Catholic baseball team lost to Legacy Christian 6-5.

“We played like we were off a week, which we were,” Lehman coach Dave King said.

Jared Magoteaux was 2 for 4 for Lehman with one RBI and one run while Bryce Kennedy was 2 for 4 with one RBI. Tyler Lachey added two runs for the Cavaliers.

Magoteaux took the loss on the mound. He pitched three innings and gave up five hits and one earned run with two strikeouts.

Newton rallies

to beat FM

PITSBURG — The Newton Indians overcame five errors and rallied from a 9-3 deficit after four innings, scoring 10 in the sixth to claim a 13-12 victory at Franklin Monroe Thursday to remain unbeaten in Cross County Conference play.

Ryan Mollette was 4 for 5 with an RBI, Charlie Walker was 2 for 5 with two RBIs, Nate Zielinski was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Cameron Caldwell and Johnothan Willoughby both doubled.

Nash Lavy got the win in relief of Treg Jackson, while Cole Weaver earned a save.

“We swung the bats pretty well and had timely hits, but defensively this was the worst game we have had in maybe four years,” Newton coach Jordan Kopp said. “We had bad lapses, we weren’t communicating or hustling. I was pretty disappointed with how we played early. It was’t a bad win, but we’ve got to be better than this if we want to achieve our goals.”

Trail blanks

Miami East

NEW PARIS — Miami East couldn’t come up with the clutch hit Thursday night in a 3-0 Cross County Conference loss at National Trail.

Jacob Arthur and Ian Gengler combined to allow only seven hits, with Arthur taking the loss, giving up two walks, six hits and three runs while striking out three. Brandon Wilson doubled in the game offensively for the Vikings (6-3, 4-2 CCC), who were outhit 7-6 in the game and couldn’t string anything together.

Buccs fall

to Panthers

LEWISBURG — The Covington baseball team lost to Tri-County North 10-0 Friday.

Russia baseball

handles Houston

HOUSTON — Hunter Cohee pitched a complete game as the Russia baseball team defeated Houston 16-2 in SCAL action Thursday.

The Raiders scored at least two runs in each inning and had 18 hits and no errors. Houston had two hits and eight errors.

Tigers lose

to Minster

MINSTER – Keaton McEldowney threw a one-hitter on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough as Versailles lost 2-1 to Minster in a Midwest Athletic Conference baseball game.

Minster scored both of its runs in the first inning while Versailles’ lone run came in the top of the third.

Versailles and Minster both had one hit. Versailles committed four errors while Minster had three.

Versailles’ lone hit came from Andrew DeMange. Kurtis Rutschilling drove in Noah Grisez for the Tigers’ only run.

McEldowney pitched the complete six innings, allowing two unearned runs on one hit, two walks and five strikeouts.