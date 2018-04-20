Ladies golf meeting at Echo Hills Tuesday; Robbins cards 35 at Echo Hills; Brians card 36 at Echo Hills

Staff Reports

All area lady golfers are invited to attend the Echo Hills Ladies Golf Association organizational spring meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Echo Hills clubhouse.

The nine hole golf league meets on Tuesday mornings at 8:30 a.m. and welcomes ladies of all handicaps. An Echo Hills golf membership is not required to participate. The league membership fee is $35 and those monies are used to pay winners for weekly prizes.

A $35 GHIN membership is necessary only to be eligible for weekly prizes.

Robbins cards

35 at Echo Hills

Brian Robbins was low gross with 35 in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills.

Brian Deal was second with 36 and Jeff Jennings was third with 37.

Bryan Butsch was low net with 30.

Jeff Cox was second with 32 and Phil Goede was third with 33.

STANDINGS

Mulligan’s Pub 8

Murray Properties 7.5

Unity National Bank 5

Smitty’s Bike Shop 5

Paul Sherry Chrysler 4.5

Joe Thoma Jewelers 3.5

Long Shots 3

Francis Office Supply 3

Patriot Fence .5

3 Bros & The “Law” 0

Brians card

36 at Echo Hills

Brian Robbins and Brian Deal shared low gross in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills with 36.

Ryan Pearson was third with 39.

Lance Karn was low net with 31.

Duane Novotny and Jim Williams tied for second with 34.

STANDINGS

Brownlee-Wray 7

Hemm’s Glass 6

Erwin Distributing 5.5

Hank’s Place 5.5

Jenning’s Construction 5

Winsupply Of Piqua 4.5

Classic Concrete 3.5

Paul Sherry Chrysler 3

Gisco 2.5

A.R.M.S. Inc. 2.5

Atlantis Sportswear 2

Koverman Staley Dickerson 1