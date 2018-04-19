Lehman Catholic tennis improves to 6-3 with win over Greenville

Staff Reports

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team kept rolling with a 3-2 win over Greenville Wednesday.

Lehman improved to 6-3, while Greenville dropped to 7-3.

“It is four wins in a row for our team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We got solid performances by Griffin (West) and Ryan (Goettemoeller) at first and second singles. and a convincing win by Sam (Ritze) and Danny (Lins) at first doubles, which was great considering they had played a three-hour match last night (Tuesday).

“Our second dubs (doubles) played well against a good second dubs (doubles) team from Greenville, which is a good sign moving forward. It is our first win over Greenville since 2015.”

In singles, Griffin West defeated Branson Leiberger 6-1, 7-5; Ryan Goettemoeller defeated Landon Mullenkamp 6-2, 6-0; and Michael Wesner lost to Duda Mollmeister 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, Sam Ritze and Danny Lins defeated Aaron Lobenstein and Max Onkst 6-3, 6-1; and Sean Toner and Cole Kramer lost to Josh Galloway and Bryan Day 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

BASEBALL

Newton baseball

defeats Covington

PLEASANT HILL — Newton (7-1, 4-0 Cross County Conference) picked up a Cross County Conference win against Covington Wednesday night, defeating the Buccaneers (1-8, 1-4 CCC) 11-0.

Nate Zielinski had two hits and three RBIs and Charlie Walker had two RBIs to lead the offense as the Indians outhit the Buccs 7-3. Three Newton pitchers combined to strike out nine and walk none in the shutout.

East baseball

tops Mississinawa

UNION CITY — Miami East (6-2, 4-1 Cross County Conference) got a pair of fifth-inning runs to take control and added an insurance run in the seventh Wednesday at Mississinawa Valley, putting away a 5-3 win.

Jacob Arthur doubled and scored a run and Brandon Wilson, Alex Hayes and Jesse Nick each had an RBI for the Vikings. Wilson also went the distance on the mound, striking out nine, walking none and scattering seven hits.

SOFTBALL

Monnin slams

USV in 13-1 win

SIDNEY — Grace Monnin hit a grand slam in the fifth to lift the Lehman Catholic softball team to a 13-1 win over Upper Scioto Valley in Northwest Central Conference play on Wednesday.

Monnin also had a triple. Abby Schutte had two hits, one of which was a triple. Hailey Wick was the winning pitcher. She had three strikeouts and two walks.

East softball

tops Blackhawks

UNION CITY — Paige Lawson had a huge day at the plate to help herself on the mound, leading Miami East (2-5, 2-4 Cross County Conference) to a 10-8 victory at Mississinawa Valley Wednesday.

Lawson was 4 for 5 with a double, two triples and six RBIs in the game, as well as striking out five, walking three and allowing eight hits on the mound. Sam Urban was 2 for 4 and scored three runs, Abigail Covault was 2 for 4, Emily Adkins had two hits and Ashley Covault doubled in the game.

TRACK

Houston boys

win quad meet

GREENVILLE — The Houston boys won a quad meet at Greenville, while the girls finished second.

Boys team scores were Houston 105, Greenville 89.5, Tri-Village 45, Brookville 28.5.

Ethan Knouff led the Wildcats, sweeping the 800, 2:13.18; and 1,600, 5:03.23.

Also winning were David Stammen, discus, 133-6; the 1,600 relay, 3:49.53; and the 3,200 relay, 8:52.92.

Girls team scores were Greenville 123, Houston 82, Tri-Village 36, Brookville 14.

Hollie Voisard led Houston, sweeping the 800, 2:42.14; and 1,600, NT.

Also winning were Danielle Stephenson, 3,200, 14:25.57; the 1,600 relay, 4:49.27; and the 3,200 relay, 8:52.92.