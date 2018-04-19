Piqua softball can’t hold lead; loses 16-6 to Sidney in five innings

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

SIDNEY — The Piqua softball team had a 6-3 lead against Sidney in the fourth inning Thursday in GWOC American action.

But, seven errors finally caught up to the Piqua defense.

The Jackets scored from first base on singles three times in the game and put 10 runs up in the fourth and three more in the fifth with no outs when the game was stopped by run-rule to give Sidney a 16-6 victory.

With two wins over Piqua this week, Sidney improved to 5-7 overall and 3-5 in GWOC American play, while Piqua fell to 5-10 overall and 5-4 in GWOC American play.

Piqua had scored five runs in the top of the third to go up 6-3.

Sarah Marion was hit by a pitch for the second time and Elizabeth Kidwell ran for her to start the inning.

After Lily Stewart sacrificed her to second and Mariah Blankenship flew out, Piqua would score five runs before the inning ended.

Hannah Anderson walked. Paige Hinkle reached on an error and when the throw home was wild, Kidwell dived across to make it 3-2.

Haleigh Beougher had an infield single to score Anderson and Kylie Trissel had a RBI single to score Hinkle and give Piqua a 4-3 lead. Kathy Young drilled a two-run double to the left-field fence, scoring Beougher and Trissel to make it 6-3.

But, Sidney’s Taylor New and Jenna Beatty both reached on errors to start the Sidney fourth and it opened the door for a big inning.

Morgan Karey had a RBI single and pitcher Lauren Barker helped herself with a two-run double. Maddie White reached on an error and when Allie Herrick’s single got by the outfield, two more runs scored. Mackenzie Benshoff was hit by a pitch, Khia McMullen walked and New was it by a pitch with the bases loaded.

By the time the inning ended, Sidney was in front 13-6.

The Jackets finished things quickly in the fifth.

White singled, Herrick and pinch-hitter Heidi Aselage walked to load the bases.

McMullen and New had RBI singles and with the bases-loaded, Piqua dropped Beatty’s fly ball to score the final run and end it.

Piqua had taken a 1-0 lead in the first.

Marion was hit by a pitch and Stewart had a bunt single.

Anderson reach on a fielder’s choice and Hinkle had a RBI single to make it 1-0.

Sidney answered with three runs in the home first.

Carey and Hallie Westerbeck both walked, but Carey was thrown out stealing on a strike from Piqua catcher Marion to Stewart.

White had a double to put runners on second and third.

Herrick reached on an error and when a second error occurred, both runners scored.

Benshoff followed with a RBI singles to make it 3-1 and that was the way it stayed until Piqua appeared to take control with a five-run third — only to see a stunning rally.

Piqua, coming off a 15-0 win over Trotwood-Madison Wednesday, will look to bounce back Friday when it travels to Xenia.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.

http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/04/web1_haleighbeougher-1.jpg http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/04/web1_trissells-1.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Piqua pitcher Mariah Blankenship throws a strike against Sidney Thursday, http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/04/web1_mariah-1.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Piqua pitcher Mariah Blankenship throws a strike against Sidney Thursday, Rob Kiser/Call Photo Kathy Young smiles as she talks with Piqua coach Rick Claprood and assistant coach Greg Gordon after a two-run double. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/04/web1_kathyyoung-1.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Kathy Young smiles as she talks with Piqua coach Rick Claprood and assistant coach Greg Gordon after a two-run double. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Elizabeth Kidwell dives across the plate to score for Piqua as Sidney catcher Mackenzie Benshoff chases an errant throw. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/04/web1_elizabethkidwell-1.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Elizabeth Kidwell dives across the plate to score for Piqua as Sidney catcher Mackenzie Benshoff chases an errant throw. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Piqua’s Kamy Trissell makes contact against Sidney Thursday. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/04/web1_kamytrissell-1.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Piqua’s Kamy Trissell makes contact against Sidney Thursday.