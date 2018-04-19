Heitkamp receives all-conference honros for IU-East; Davis homers in Edison State loss

RICHMOND, Ind. – Versailles native and Indiana University East freshman Lauren Heitkamp earned second-team all-conference honors at the River States Conference women’s golf tournament, which concluded Tuesday in Union, Kentucky.

Heitkamp finished eighth in the conference tournament with a 36-hole score of 174 in winter-like conditions at Lassing Pointe Golf Course. Heitkamp shot 82 in the final round to tie for the low score of the day.

Heitkamp’s performance helped IU East finish second in the team standings, the best team finish in the Red Wolves’ program history.

Edison drops

two games

The Edison State Community College softball team lost two games to Cuyahoga Community College Wednesday to drop to 9-17 on the season.

Edison lost the first game 10-0, with Jake Clements’ single being the Chargers only hit.

Edison lost the second game 10-3.

Cameron Davis hit a three-run homer for Edison, while Dylan Arnold, Ryan Profitt and Drake Carmen all had single.